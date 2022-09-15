The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association will hold a free two-day trapping seminar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County.
Part of the class will consist of instruction and part will be hands-on practice.
Topics covered at the seminar will include trap setting, the types of traps in use today, regulations, skinning and fur handling. Cable-restraint certification will not be included in this class. The entire class will be taught outside so people should dress for the weather. Participants should gather at the Talbot Area shop, 7031 Missouri Highway 96.
The clinic is open to all ages, but preregistration is required because class size is limited to 50. Individuals can register by contacting Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes at 417-461-4586 or at Andy.Barnes@mdc.mo.gov.
