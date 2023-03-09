If you want to learn more about how to grill or bake fish caught at area lakes and streams, register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Outdoor Cooking: Grilling Fish,” a free virtual event from 2:30-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.
MDC Education Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss the techniques and methods needed. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189940
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
