CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction quarterback Dexter Merrell accounted for three touchdowns and over 300 yards of total offense on Friday as the Bulldogs cruised to a 42-0 win over Willard on senior night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-5 while the Tigers slipped to 0-8.
Merrell, a junior, completed 15 of 28 passes for 271 yards and two TDs while adding another score with his legs in just three quarters of play.
CJ also benefitted from a stifling performance by its defense, which held Willard scoreless on all nine of its drives of the night.
The Bulldogs got five consecutive defensive stops in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead before halftime.
The first stop came on Willard’s opening drive of the night. After the Tigers had marched 60-plus yards to get inside the CJ 5-yard line, the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs to take over at their own 3.
CJ went on to record its longest scoring drive of the season, storming 93 yards in eight plays to score a touchdown on a 16-yard carry by Johnny Starks. The scoring drive was also aided by a pair of big gains on passes of 41 and nine yards from Merrell to Ayden Bard. Tony Stewart had a catch of his own for 18 yards.
A sack by Braxton Dodd on third-and-10 forced Willard to punt from midfield on its ensuing drive. However, CJ went on to lose a fumble and allow Willard to take over at its own 29.
But the Bulldogs generated their second takeaway of the night when a pass from Willard quarterback Russell Roweton was picked off by Stewart at the CJ 40.
Carl Junction took advantage of the defensive stand this time, driving 60 yards in six plays and scoring a TD on a 16-yard pass from Merrell to Malakhi Moore for a 14-0 lead midway through the second.
A quick three-and-out by Willard led to CJ’s third TD of the evening when Merrell scampered up the middle for an 11-yard score that capped a 78-yard drive.
It took Carl Junction just four offensive plays to add to its lead in the second half. A 57-yard TD scamper by Tony Stewart put the Bulldogs up 28-0 to pull within one score of a running clock with 10:02 still showing in the third.
Ayden Bard got in on the action with 3:30 remaining in the third when he hauled in a deep strike from Merrell for a 76-yard score.
With most of its starters sidelined in the fourth quarter during a turbo clock, CJ added to its lead once more when Marcus Lopez-Durman scored a 5-yard rushing TD to put the Bulldogs up by 42 points with 4:50 remaining.
CJ used three different place kickers in the game as Xavier Perkins, Constance Graham and Quinn Vogel combined to go a perfect 6 for 6 on PATs.
Carl Junction will wrap up the regular season next Friday at Republic.
