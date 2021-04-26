WEBB CITY, Mo. — Mileah Metcalf recorded two goals and an assist to help lead the Webb City girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Rogersville on Monday at Webb City High School.
The triumph improved the Cardinals’ season record to 14-2.
Metcalf scored the first two goals of the game, netting the first in just the third minute and then adding another early in the second half for a 2-0 Webb City lead. Cree Zaden and Sage Cranford assisted the two scores.
Following a Rogersville goal that trimmed the deficit to 2-1, Webb City iced the win with goals by Melia Blair and Haven Stanley, who were assisted by Anea Beso and Metcalf, respectively.
Webb City plays host to Carl Junction at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.