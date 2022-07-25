The MIAA Football Media Day, presented by Seigfried Bingham in Kansas City, will begin Tuesday morning inside the Little Theatre of the Kansas City Convention Center.
The coaches and media preseason polls for the conference will be released shortly after the start of the event at 9:30 a.m. Opening remarks will be made by MIAA commissioner Mike Racy before officials supervisor Phil Laurie takes to the podium.
MSSU will be represented by second-year head coach Atiba Bradley as well as senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. and redshirt sophomore quarterback Dawson Herl. The Lions will take the stage at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Southern finished 3-8 in its first season under Bradley to finish 10th in the conference.
The media day will be streamed live on the MIAA Network.
The defending conference champions, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats, will be the first team to take the stage at 10 a.m. and will be followed by Fort Hays State (10:15), Nebraska-Kearney (10:30), Central Oklahoma (11), MSSU, Northeastern State (11:30), Lincoln (noon), Washburn (12:15), Emporia State (12:30), Pittsburg State (1), Central Missouri (1:15) and Missouri Western (1:30).
MSSU TEAMS UP WITH HOMETOWN TICKETING
The MSSU athletics department is partnering with HomeTown Ticketing to assist Lions fans in obtaining tickets through the digital ticketing platform.
“We are excited to partner with HomeTown Ticketing,” Southern athletics director Rob Mallory said. “This partnership brings digital ticketing options to our fans while allowing us to maintain more traditional ticketing methods so that we can most effectively serve all our customers. I believe our fans will find the platform easy to use and enjoy utilizing the official ticketing partner of the MIAA and several member institutions.”
Missouri Southern Lionbackers are encouraged to renew their season tickets for football season by Aug. 1. Additional season-ticket holders are encouraged to reach out to Ryan Snyder (Snyder-r@mssu.edu) to renew their season tickets for the upcoming football season.
Southern football season ticket renewals and upgrade periods are approaching, which will allow fans their initial opportunity to check out HomeTown Ticketing. All remaining season tickets will go on sale August 8 with single-game tickets available for purchase Aug.15.
Season ticket renewals and information for MiSSU basketball will be announced at a later date.
