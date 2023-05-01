After finishing runner up in the regular season, the second-seeded Missouri Southern Lions open the eight-team 2023 MIAA Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against seventh-seeded Emporia State at Topeka’s Envista Softball Complex.
If the regular season shows us anything, it’s that any one team can make noise in this double-elimination tourney.
Southern (36-11, 21-5) and Emporia split their regular season doubleheader, with the Lions falling 6-5 in their first game but claiming a 10-2 win in their second game two weeks ago at MSSU. Southern’s Leighton Withers and Josie Tofpi each recorded 3 RBIs in the 10-2 win.
Emporia State (33-21,13-13) has gone 4-4 since that meeting, while the Lions won 5 of 8 since that matchup.
Two of those three Southern losses came at the hands of No. 1 seed Central Oklahoma, which is ranked No. 5 nationally and No. 1 in the Central Region. The Lions are in the No. 2 spot in the latest regional rankings.
The top-seeded Central Oklahoma squad (43-6, 23-3), fresh off an extra-innings 2-1 win over the Lions to capture the MIAA regular season title, has won five MIAA titles in the past decade. Their three conference losses this year came at the hands of Northeastern State in a 3-1 loss April 14, a 3-2 loss to Central Missouri on April 8 and a 4-3 loss to Missouri Western on March 25. The Bronchos are on a 12-game winning streak and will face eighth-seeded Fort Hays State at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Envista.
UCO swept the Tigers (33-22, 13-13) in their regular season doubleheader, claiming 5-1 and 4-1 wins. Fort Hays has gone 2-2 since that meeting, including an 8-1 win over Rogers State, which is ranked No. 8 nationally. Another notable win for the Tigers was a 4-3 extra-innings win against Washburn on April 7. Washburn was ranked No. 17 nationally at that time.
The No, 3-seed and defending MIAA and NCAA DII National Champion Rogers State (41-10, 18-8) will battle sixth-seeded Missouri Western at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Hillcats swept Missouri Western 8-0 and 5-1 in their twinbill on April 7 and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 outings. The Griffons (35-18, 14-12) ended their regular season on a high note with a 4-1, 6-1 sweep of fourth-seeded Central Missouri that secured their spot in the tournament.
In addition to logging wins against Central Oklahoma and a 4-1 win against then-No. 25 MSSU on April 22, Missouri Western also defeated Washburn 5-1 on April 2.
The Central Missouri Jennies (32-19, 16-10) earned the fourth seed in the tournament and face fifth seed Washburn (36-14,15-11) at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Jennies have dropped their last three games and have gone 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.
Washburn claimed 2-1 wins in its two games against the Jennies on March 25 and defeated Central Oklahoma 3-2 on April 8. The Ichabods also are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Against all the teams that earned a spot in this year’s tournament, Central Oklahoma is 12-2, Missouri Southern is 10-4, Rogers State is 8-6, Central Missouri is 5-9, Washburn is 6-8, Missouri Western is 8-6, Emporia State is 4-10 and Fort Hays State finished 3-11 against the field.
In addition to the MIAA tournament title, lower seeds have plenty to play for as the winner of the tourney also receives an automatic bid into the Central Region tournament.
Central Oklahoma sits atop the last regional rankings (April 24) at No, 1, Southern is second and Rogers State currently sits third in the rankings. Washburn is on the outside looking in with a No. 7 ranking, while Missouri Western is No. 9.
Four teams are selected for each of the 16 regions in NCAA Division II.
Missouri Southern’s last MIAA Tournament Championship was in 2001.
