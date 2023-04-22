Missouri Southern senior Matt Miller picked an opportune time Saturday on Senior Day to break the MSSU single-season home run record with a two-run shot over the right center field wall in a 8-7 win for the Lions.
With just a handful of games left in the regular season, the Lions (36-10, 23-6) were fighting to stay atop the MIAA standings and were tied at 6-6 with Northeastern State in the bottom of the sixth inning when Miller sent the ball over the fence for his 19th of the season. That long ball broke Jesse Rall’s 2006 record of 18 bombs and gave the Lions a 8-6 lead over the Riverhawks (18-24, 12-17.)
“My teammates put all the confidence it the world in me and that is awesome,” Miller said. “There’s nothing else I can really say. I just feel blessed to have the opportunity to play this great game with these awesome guys. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell commented on Miller’s record after the game.
“Matt’s come through for a couple of times in the last month, so it’s awesome to see,” Darnell said.
Missouri Southern broke out to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning by taking advantage of back-to-back errors by the Riverhawks. After a Nate Mieszkowski fly ball out, Treghan Parker was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a Henry Kusiak infield single. Ethan Clark reached first base on an error at short and the bags were loaded for Garrett Rice. Rice reached on a fielder’s choice off another error at shortstop, which drove in Parker for MSSU’s first run.
After a Miller walk plated Kusiak, Southern tacked on another run with a Will Doherty single that sent Clark across the plate and gave the Lions a 3-0 lead. The Lions scored their final run of the inning when Drew Davis connected for a sacrifice fly to center field that brought Rice home and Southern went into the second inning with a 4-0 edge.
After holding the Riverhawks scoreless in the top of the second, MSSU tallied two more runs in the bottom of the frame. Mieszkowski led off with a double down the left field line. Parker moved Mieszkowski to third with a single to right field before stealing second base. After a Kusiak strikeout, Clark drove in Mieszkowski with a single to right and Southern extended its lead to 6-0.
Neither team put a runner across the plate in the third inning, but Northeastern was able to tally a score in the top of the fourth inning. Ty Van Meter led off with a single to right center, followed by a Matt Kaiser strikeout. Brady Evans’ single advanced Van Meter to second base, but Van Meter was thrown out at third base on a bunt attempt by Kademon Graff, who reached base on the fielder’s choice. Isaiah Keller drove in Evans with a single and the Riverhawks were down 6-1 before Brayden Rodden ended the inning with a ground ball out to second base.
The Riverhawks tightened the game to 6-4 with a 3-run fifth inning via a Blake Freeman 3-run shot to right field that sent Coby Tweten and Cole White across home plate and sent Lion starter Cole Gayman to the dugout and reliever Kyle Moore to the mound. Northeastern tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the seventh inning with a Kaiser 2-run homer to right field that scored Tweten.
The Lions regained the lead, 8-6 off Miller’s record setting 2-run homer that drove in Rice. Rice reached base earlier after getting hit by a pitch. The Riverhawks closed to within one run in the top of the eighth when a Freeman double drove in Tweten to make the score 8-7 in favor of MSSU.
Reliever Laif Hultine secured the Lion win in the top of the ninth inning, getting fly ball outs from Kaiser and Brady Evans before striking out Drew Miller on four pitches.
“That was a tough, hard fought win,” Darnell said. “We played a good game and they are a good team, they’re really good offensively and it was a good win for us. They are a hard team to beat.”
Ethan Clark went 2-5 at the plate with 2 RBIs, while Chayton Beck was 2 for 4. Freeman led the Riverhawks with 4 RBIs, while going 2-5 at the plate.
Kyle Moore (8-2) recorded the win and Hultine got his fifth save of the season.
The Lions wrap up their regular season home schedule with a 1 p.m. Sunday game against the Riverhawks. They conclude their regular season with three games at Missouri Western on April 28, 29 and 30.
