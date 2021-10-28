College Heights Christian head volleyball coach Mary Colin said she will remember her 2021 team as a youthful one that was quiet with its words and loud with its performance.
“Every team is different, and this team is like a fun, athletic group, but they’re kind of quiet,” she said. “I’m used to maybe louder groups. So this whole season was actually kind of a joke that they’re quiet … and yet they would still perform. They would come through and play. So their voice was really in their performance.”
Despite graduating eight seniors from last year’s squad that went 24-4 and made a run to the state quarterfinals, the Cougars hardly lost a step this season as they repeated as district champions and advanced to the state sectional round with a roster that comprised zero seniors, eight juniors, four sophomores and nine freshmen.
However, College Height’s stellar season came to a close on Thursday in a 3-0 setback to Miller in a Class 1 sectional match at Ozark Christian College. The Cougars finished the campaign with a 17-14-2 record.
“Losing eight seniors last year and having a whole new squad basically … and for them to follow up with a district championship was super fun,” Colin said. “I feel like they had a really competitive season. Our opponents were competitive and (we) definitely grew all season.”
Colin said her CHC team expects to return its entire roster in 2022.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “It was really about growth and getting better (this season), and they did. You watched all the kids’ strengths and weaknesses, and they kept getting better. So that was fun. The whole year wasn’t just about today. It was about tomorrow. and then it wasn’t about this season, but next season. and we did talk about that a lot.”
The Cougars just so happened to run into a Class 1 juggernaut on Thursday against the Miller Cardinals, who picked up consecutive set victories of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-11.
Miller (31-3-1), which placed third in the Class 2 state tournament a season ago, is riding a 14-match win streak and hasn’t lost a set since suffering a 2-0 setback to Republic at the Mount Vernon tournament in early October.
All three of the Cardinals’ losses this season have come against teams of higher classification — Class 5 Republic, Class 4 Carl Junction and Class 3 Strafford.
“We didn’t graduate anybody from last season and we dropped to (Class 1) this season,” Miller head coach Tamra Landers said. “So out girls want to get back to the state tournament and win a state championship. They really want it bad, but we’re just taking it one game at a time. Tonight, I thought, was a continuation of that.”
Miller benefitted from quick starts in the first two sets, leading by as many as 17 points in the first before building a 15-point advantage in the second.
“The girls were focused and ready get the job done that they set out to get done,” Landers said. “We wanted to come out strong and keep the intensity all of the way through. I thought we did a good job of that in the first two sets and maybe lost it a little bit there in the third. But overall, our girls stayed focus.”
College Heights only improved throughout the match and ultimately saved its best set for last.
The final set saw Miller jump out to a 3-1 lead before back-to-back kills by Addie Lawrence and then another kill by Lindsay Griesemer gave CHC its first lead of the night at 4-3.
From there, both teams went back and forth before a tip point by Maddy Colin pulled CHC to a 9-9 tie near the set’s midway point.
“Miller is solid — deep and solid,” Coach Colin said. “So our goal was to play very aggressive. We knew that if we soft-shotted or (gave them free opportunities) that it was going to come back at us hard. So our goal was to come out and play aggressive, which you saw some of that. You saw some really great hits and some really aggressive hits. The problem with it was we just weren’t consistent throughout.”
The Cardinals again took control down the final stretch of the third set as they closed on a 16-2 run and iced the victory on a kill by Kaylee Helton.
For College Heights, Lawrence finished with a team-high 15 kills while Lauren Ukena added five kills. Colin finished with a team-high 20 assists and Aba Madena chipped in 13 digs. Libby Fanning recorded two blocks.
Miller plays hist to Midway, a 3-0 victor over Osceola, on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
