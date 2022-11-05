CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The defending state champion Miller Lady Cardinals made their way back to the Class 1 volleyball state championship game on Saturday at the Show Me Center and finished in second place after falling 3-2 to the Advance Lady Hornets.
Set scores for Miller were 25-11, 15-25, 25-21, 9-25 and 12-15. The Cardinals finished their impressive season with a 31-5-2 record.
After a 25-11 win in the first set, with the Cardinals recording several aces while their 6-foot-2 senior Emberlynn Kingsley was manning the net, it seemed as though a repeat of the previous year was in store. In 2021, the Cardinals picked up a 3-0 championship win over Gideon for their first state title in program history.
But it wasn’t much longer before Advance began to flip the script.
The first serve of set two from the Hornets went way out of bounds. But after the Cardinals jumped out to a 3-1 lead, they seemed to let up a bit, allowing a net violation as well as a couple of passing errors.
Veteran Advance head coach Erin Hoffman, with an impressive career record of 670-184-22, saw the window of opportunity and took it. The Hornets answered back with the set win after holding the Cardinals to 15 points.
“We came out strong and then we kind of lost our focus and started playing a bit scared,” Miller head coach Tamra Landers said. “Their defense was amazing and we were having a hard time finding their holes. With six seniors, we were playing a bit tight and, in the end, it just didn’t roll our way. Advance played hard. They’re young and they had nothing to lose.”
With one set win apiece, set three left both teams fighting for dominance.
Kingsley guarded the net intently, then Miller freshman Ashlynn Helton delivered a mean kill from the middle just before senior Haylie Schnake got deliberate about strategically placing tips around the Hornets’ 6-1 middle blocker, Alexis Hoffman.
A Cardinal game point was served by senior Addison Stockton — the one the Cardinals would want on the line in the scenario with a serving percentage of 99.3 on the season (missing just three out of 414 attempts). Stockton pulled through as Miller claimed the 25-21 set victory for a 2-1 match lead.
Then the Hornets began to swarm. Their serving was on point in set four. Miller adjusted their serve-receive, but it only made things worse. Advance’s sophomore Addison Carlton served for 10 points in a row, including several aces. Advance took the win, humbling Miller with a 25-9 advantage to tie the match.
Set five was slow moving with long volleys and many timeouts. In the end, the Hornets pulled together at the right time to win 15-12, earning them the Class 1 state title.
The Cardinals added a shiny new second-place trophy to their trophy case.
“A lot of people were saying there’s no way we would do very good just because we graduated four all-staters, and these guys made it a point that they wanted to do it their senior year,” Landers said. “I wish they would have gotten that championship. But if you look back on the things we’ve been through, just getting to that championship match is a win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.