CARTHAGE, Mo. — Claudia Hadlock poured in a game-high 25 points to help lift the Miller girls basketball team to a 48-22 win over Carthage on Friday in a pool game at the Carthage Lady Tigers Invitational.
Miller (2-0) jumped out to a 23-11 lead at halftime before outscoring Carthage (1-3) 25-11 in the second half.
Hadlock made four 3-pointers while Kaylee Helton added 16 points for Miller.
Maggie Boyd paced the scoring for Carthage with eight points while Landry Cochran chipped in four points.
Carthage takes on Waynesville in the fifth-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Webb City plays Springdale Har-Ber in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. before Miller and Sunrise Christian clash in the championship at 2.
