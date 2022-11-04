CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Miller volleyball program is back in familiar territory.
The defending state champion Cardinals will return to the Class 1 title game after defeating a longtime rival, the Winona Wildcats, 3-2 on Friday at the Show Me Center.
The Cardinals won in come-from-behind fashion, having dropped the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18 before picking up consecutive set wins of 25-20, 27-25 and 15-11.
“This was one of our coaching goals,” Landers said, referring to herself and her sister/assistant coach, Nikole Reynolds. “We’ve never beat Winona. The Winona curse. They’ve kept us three years from going to the Final Four.”
Miller will compete in the state final against the Advance Hornets on Saturday at noon inside the Show Me Center.
If the scenario rings a bell, there’s a reason why.
In 2021, the Cardinals hoisted the Class 1 state trophy after claiming a 3-0 championship victory over Gideon in Cape Girardeau. It was Miller’s first state title in program history, finishing out a phenomenal season with a 34-3-1 overall record. Head coach Tamra Landers was named the All State MSHAA Volleyball Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the campaign.
It helped to have a ridiculously talented quartet of all-state seniors on the roster last year. But with Miller graduating its 2021 stat leaders in assists, kills, service reception and blocks, few opponents the Cardinals met this season thought they would be able to get to the Final Four for a third year in a row.
Miller went into the game with a record of 30-4-2, while Winona came in at 28-6-5. Tension was high and didn’t let up as Miller got off to a slow start.
The slowest start possible.
Winona led with the first point of the day, then another. Quickly Miller found itself in a 10-4 hole against a seemingly flawless Winona. With a few kills from senior Emmberlynn Kingsley, the Cardinals fought back, but it wasn’t enough as Winona claimed the 25-20 set victory.
And then the Wildcats were triumphant again in the second set, holding the Cardinals to just 18 points.
The third set saw Miller start from behind yet again with a 12-8 deficit. But that’s when the tables began to turn.
Senior Haylie Schnake got on a roll, blasting multiple kills onto the floor. Senior setter Lillie Rickets dished out assists literally left and right. The Cardinals began to get back into their usual groove and fought to come back and take the set with a score of 25-20.
The fourth set went back and forth — featuring ties of 1-1, 10-10 and 15-15 — until the Wildcats got into serving trouble, which opened the door for a consistently serving Miller team and allowed the Cardinals to gain their largest lead of the day.
Winona fought hard to take what they thought was already theirs, just needing one more set win to seal the deal. Both teams wouldn’t let up, but the Cardinals finally pulled out the win, 27-25, to tie the match and force a decisive fifth set.
In the pivotal fifth set, Miller jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Winona’s senior middle hitter, Taylor Osborne, went back to sending monster kills across the net like she had been doing all day.
But the momentum built up by the Cardinals, consistent coverage by senior Addison Stockton, and the roaring crowd was too much for the Wildcats. Miller claimed the 15-11 victory and punched its ticket to the championship in thrilling fashion.
Other key Miller players included senior Hailey Mart, senior Alyssa Hill and freshman Ashlynn Helton.
When asked about how it feels to be returning to the state championship game, Schnake replied, “Oh, it’s the best feeling in the world. I can’t really explain how good it feels. Not many people thought that we were even going to make it to the Final Four. So making it back to the state championship is just 100 times better.”
