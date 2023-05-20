Minnesota State starter Nathan Culley struck out 10 Lion batters in six innings of work and the Mavericks combined for 15 hits in a 13-2 win over No. 10 Missouri Southern in their NCAA Division II Central Regional second-round game on Saturday at Warren Turner Field.
The sixth-seeded Mavericks (41-15) advanced to Sunday's final as the only unscathed team in the double-elimination tournament.
The second-seeded Lions (43-16) scored first when Chayton Beck made it across the plate in the third inning, but the Maverick's answered in the bottom of the frame with a Jackson Hague two-run home run over the left field fence to put Minnesota State University up 2-1. They added two more runs off an Adam Schneider single that plated Adam Weed and Ryan Wickman. The Mavericks made it 5-1 on a Schneider steal of home plate.
Minnesota State padded its lead with a six-run fifth inning. Weed hit a single to right center field that scored Mikey Gottschalk before Schneider hit a double that brought home Weed to make it 7-1. Nick Baker crossed the plate on a fielder's choice and Hague hit his second homer of the day — this time a three-run shot to left center that also scored Aidan Byrne and Matt Fleischhacker to make it 11-1.
The Lions managed a run in the top of the seventh, off a solo home run to left field by Will Doherty, but the Mavericks responded with two runs of their own in their half of the inning. A Hague single drove home Fleischhaker and a Wickman single brought home Byrne to close out scoring for the game and the Mavericks went on to the 13-2 win.
Hague led Minnesota State with 6 RBIs while going 4-6 at the plate. Schneider was 2-4 with 3 RBIs and was one of five Minnesota State players with multiple hits. In addition to Culley's 10 strikeouts, reliever Spencer Wright logged six strikeouts in three innings of work. Culley improved to 9-3 with the win.
Doherty went 2-4 for the Lions with an RBI. Three other Southern hitters (Treghan Parker, Ethan Clark and Henry Kusiak) accounted for the Lions five hits.
Southern used five pitchers throughout the game and starter Cole Gayman (6-2) was saddled with the loss. Gayman gave up three runs on six hits in 2.1 innings.
