Crowder College baseball product Jacob Misiorowski was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 63rd pick in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Misiorowski, a right-handed pitcher, was picked up by the Brewers in the second round and became the highest drafted player in Crowder program history. He surpassed former Roughriders ace Aaron Ashby, who is currently playing for Milwaukee after being selected by the organization in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Misiorowski is the 36th Crowder player to be drafted since head coach Travis Lallemand took the helm in 2006.
The Grain Vailley, Missouri, native is currently signed to further his college career at Louisiana State University.
In the spring, Misiorowski was named the Region 16 Player of the Year as well as an NJCAA second-team All-American. Two of his Crowder teammates, Peyton Holt and Josh Patrick, were also named All-Americans.
Crowder went 54-13 on the year and took fifth place at the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Roughriders went to the World Series for the second straight year.
Misiorowski tossed six innings against Central Arizona in the Roughriders’ World Series opener, striking out 10 and giving up three hits in what was an eventual 5-4 win in extra innings. Central Arizona beat Crowder in a rematch on the way to the NJCAA National Championship.
In 15 starts, Misiorowski was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and struck out 136 batters in 76 innings.
In the regional semifinal against Jefferson College, he struck out 18 and gave up three hits in 7 2/3 innings. That is believed to be a school record, according to Lallemand. Ashby once fanned 17 batters in a Crowder game in 2018.
In late June, Misiorowski attended the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park in San Diego and improved his draft stock after throwing consecutive pitches that clocked between 99.9 and 100.7 mph. Baseball America would later rank him No. 68 in its list of top 500 prospects in the draft while MLB.com had him slotted as high as No. 78 on its top 200 list.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound hurler has a fastball that clocks in between 96-98 mph with consistency as well as a slider that sits in the mid-80s. At the draft combine, his fastball topped out at a whopping 2,816 revolutions per minute and averaged 2,688 rpm, marking the highest spin rates of any pitcher at the event.
The MLB draft resumes with the start of the third round on Monday.
