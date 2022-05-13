Nearly a dozen professional scouts and executives raised their radar guns in unison each time Crowder College starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski delivered to the plate on Friday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium.
It was the same type of attention the 6-foot-7 righty from Grain Valley, Missouri, had been drawing all year long. So pressure wasn’t part of the equation as the Louisiana State University signee continued to show why he’s one of the top pro pitching prospects in the nation.
“I’ve been through it long enough that I kind of just block it out,” said Misiorowski, a redshirt freshman. “You just go. You pitch like you know you can and just roll.”
And roll is exactly what he did.
With a four-seam fastball peaking at 99 mph to go along with a pinpoint-accurate slider throughout the day, Misiorowski accounted for 18 strikeouts and tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to help lift Crowder to a 4-1 win over Jefferson College in the championship semifinal of the Region 16 postseason tournament.
Misiorowski limited Jefferson to three hits and surrendered just a pair of walks in 114 pitches.
“I had the fastball and the slider going today, and the curveball was there a little bit, too,” said Misiorowski, who is currently 110th on the MLB.com prospect rankings for 2022. “I just pounded the zone like I wanted to.”
“That’s one of the most dominant pitching performances in the postseason I’ve seen in my 17 years of coaching at Crowder,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “We’ve had some good ones — Ross Carver in 2019 and others like that. But Jacob was just gutsy today. To deal with the heat and make it all the way to the eighth inning, he was getting tired but just kept battling and battling.
“He showed where he’s going to be playing next year, and I doubt it’s LSU.”
With Misiorowski dealing, the Crowder offense didn’t have to do much damage on the scoreboard against Jefferson starter Tanner Perry, who had a stellar outing of his own as he surrendered just three earned runs and eight hits while striking out seven in 7 2/3 innings of work.
“He was good against us in the regular season and he was good today,” Lallemand said of Perry. “I mean, that’s one of those games where neither pitcher deserved to lose. It was fight to fight, pitch to pitch. He did his job, but we just had some key hits in situations.”
The first timely hit came in the bottom of the second when Landrey Wilkerson followed up a two-out single by Jackson Cobb with a single of his own. Cobb scored on the play when an errant throw to second base skipped its way into shallow right field.
The Roughriders (49-9) took a 2-0 lead in the sixth on an RBI single to left field by Peyton Holt with two outs in the frame. The play scored Clayton Gray, who opened the inning with a leadoff walk.
Crowder ended up plating all four of its runs with two outs. The final occasion came in the eighth when Josh Patrick belted an RBI triple to right field and then scored on the same play on a Jefferson throwing error to put the Roughriders up 4-0.
“Obviously we’re going to green light Patty,” Lallemand said. “He’s probably the Region Player of the Year in my opinion. We’re green lighting him in that situation, he buries one in the gap and we score from first with a really good runner.
“In that game, you’ve got to take your chances. It’s not about putting up big innings, but it’s about separating yourselves with a run or two here and there. Any time you can get a three-run lead or more, it’s absolutely huge in playoff baseball. ... Again, not to be cliche about it, but you have to win with two outs. We did that today.”
Albritton hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to bring the game to its eventual final score. He finished with a pair of hits to pace the Vikings at the plate.
Houston King, Patrick and Holt led the Crowder offense with two hits apiece.
Reliver Jace Presley came on for the Roughriders in the eighth an surrendered one earned run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings.
Crowder will take on Jefferson, which picked up a 5-2 win over Mineral Area on Friday night in an elimination game, in the championship series of the regional tournament on Saturday. The Roughriders will need just one win to claim the title while the Vikings will need two.
The first game of the championship series is slated for noon at Joe Becker Stadium. If necessary, a second game would follow at approximately 3 p.m.
“We’re in good shape as far as arms and bodies,” Lallemand said. “We put ourselves in this position by playing well. We’ve made some nice plays defensively and we’re right where we need to be. But you can’t take anything for granted. Like I’ve said, this is probably the toughest regional I’ve been in in 17 years. We have to play extremely well no matter who we face.”
