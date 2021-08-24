Elk River Breaks Woodland Natural Area
Where: McDonald County
Details: More than 1,600 acres of Big Sugar Creek State Park (2,084 acres) have been preserved as a natural area.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which owns and manages the park along Big Sugar Creek, noted, "The woodlands found within this natural area are among the last of a landscape that was once common across the region. These woodlands feature open growths of shortleaf pine, oaks and hickory trees, over grassy hillsides rich with shrubs and wildflowers. Plant life includes royal catchfly, prairie aster and purple coneflower to name a few."
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, visitors also can find on upper slopes and ridges are sprouts of the Ozark chinquapin.
To visit the natural area, from Pineville, head east on Big Sugar Creek Road (County Road SE W-24) about 5 miles east to the park entrance. From the park entrance continue on east for another mile to the parking lot and trailhead. A 3.25-mile trail is know as the Ozark Chinquapin Trail.
