The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said this week it will receive more than $5.8 million in new federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
The money is allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is in addition to the $3 million the department has been receiving annually from the U.S. Department of Interior for reclamation projects.
The department’s Abandoned Mine Land Program will assess Missouri’s current inventory of abandoned coal mine sites to select and prioritize sites for reclamation work. Currently, there are 10,834 acres in Missouri’s inventory yet to be reclaimed. Prior to the new funding, the state had completed projects to reclaim 5,034 acres.
A total of $11.3 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been allocated nationwide to reclaim abandoned mine lands during the next 15 years, according to the U.S. Department of Interior.
For more information, contact the department’s Land Reclamation Program at 573-751-4041, toll-free at 800-361-4827 or by email at mining@dnr.mo.gov.
