The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding Missouri hunters and anglers that annual permits expire at the end of February, including 2022 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.
New hunting and fishing permits can be purchased from vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.
MDC also offers a Permit Auto-Renewal Service that allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year. The process was designed to ensure customers never have expired permits.
Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/permits/permit-auto-renewal.
Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-522-0107 for an application.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
