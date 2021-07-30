The Missouri Prairie Foundation’s annual dinner will be held virtually again this year, from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Tickets are free, and everyone is welcome.
“During our virtual event, we will have a special video to dedicate our Polson Loess Bluff Prairie,” Executive Director Carol Davit said in a statement. “In addition, Jan Syrigos will perform a Missouri Bicentennial song, we’ll announce our 2021 MPF and Grow Native! program awardees, we will have door prize raffle drawings, and premier a video of Walter Schroeder speaking about his work to map presettlement prairie in Missouri.”
A Zoom link will be sent to registrants closer to the event date. Individual sponsorships are available for $50, or $100 for a couple.
Concurrent with the event, from Aug. 17-21, MPF invites all to bid on one-of-kind items in its silent auction, including works of art, historic books, outdoor experiences, and many other unusual silent auction items, with proceeds benefiting MPF’s conservation work.
Registration information and more details, including a list of Virtual Annual Dinner sponsors, is available at moprairie.org/annualdinner.
For more information, contact the MPF at 888-843-6739.
The nonprofit Missouri Prairie Foundation is a 55-year-old prairie conservation organization and nationally accredited land trust. Grow Native! is MPF’s 21-year-old native plant marketing and education program serving the lower Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.