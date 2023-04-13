The Missouri Prairie Foundation is offering a number of ecology hikes with guides this spring and summer, and several of those are in Southwest Missouri.
They also will have their annual BioBlitz June 3-4 at Carver Prairie. We’ll have more on that in the coming weeks.
You can learn about these hike, as well as other events and more, at https://moprairie.org.
Pleasant Run Creek Prairie
The first prairie ecology hike with with Jeff Cantrell is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Pleasant Run Prairie.
Cantrell, a Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist, was the MPF Conservation Communicator of the Year in 2022.
Pleasant Run Creek is a 180-acre tract located across the road from MPF’s Denison Prairie and 40 acres east of the foundation’s Lattner Prairie.
According to MPF, Pleasant Run Creek Prairie supports 253 native plant species, and 33 conservative species. Regal fritillary butterflies are known from the site, and grassland birds including northern bobwhite, scissor-tailed flycatcher and Henslow’s sparrows.
Spots are limited. Secure your spot by emailing Cantrell at Jeff.Cantrell@mdc.mo.gov.
Pleasant Run Creek Prairie is in Vernon County on Zodiac Road, about 3 miles west of Sheldon. From I-49, take exit 88 and turn south onto the outer road on the west side of the highway. Drive 1 mile south until the road turns west and becomes Zodiac Road, then continue west for 2.2 miles. The prairie is on the north side of the road. Park on the side of the gravel road near the west uphill gate.
Northern Lawrence County Prairie
This is another prairie ecology walk with Cantrell, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at MPF’s Northwest Lawrence County Prairie.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation purchased this 40-acre property in 2018. Funding for this acquisition came from a 2013 award administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Northwest Lawrence County Prairie contains 34 acres of remnant dry-mesic chert prairie that had been hayed annually by the previous landowner for many years.
According to MPD, botanical surveys document 187 native species on the prairie.
Spots are limited. Secure your spot by emailing Cantrell at Jeff.Cantrell@mdc.mo.gov.
Northwest Lawrence County Prairie is in Lawrence County on County Road 2010. From Interstate 44 and Missouri Highway 97, go north on 97 approximately 14 miles to Route NN. Take NN west 1.5 miles to County Road 1040 and turn south. After 1 mile on 1040, you will see Providence Prairie Conservation Area to the west, and County Road 2010 to the east. Take 2010 east for 1 mile. Northwest Lawrence County Prairie is on the north side of the road. Park in the southeast corner.
Chute Ridge Glade
There will be hike to Chute Ridge Glade from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, also led by Cantrell. This will be involve some bushwhacking and rock hopping to the ridge in the Mark Twain National Forest near Roaring River State Park, which is south of Cassville in Barry County.
“It will be beautiful, but it is a little rough walk,” Cantrell told the Globe.
The dolomite glade has wildflowers at all levels of the ridge. There are no designated trails, so hikers will practice Leave No Trace methods and have a brief introduction on what they will see in the parking lot of Roaring River Conservation Area, 2 miles east of Roaring River State Park on Route F. The hike will be about 1.5 miles. Dress for the weather and walking in a prairie, and bring water and sun protection.
Registrants will be notified in the event we need to reschedule due to severe weather.
Spots are limited. Secure your spot by emailing Cantrell at Jeff.Cantrell@mdc.mo.gov.
Directions will be emailed to registrants before the field trip.
Linden Prairie
There will be another prairie ecology hike at 5:30. p.m. Friday, June 2, at Linden’s Prairie, also led by Cantrell.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation purchased the 171-acre Linden’s Prairie near Mount Vernon in 2014. It supports 198 native plant species, and has large population of royal catchfly. Two rare animals are known from Linden’s Prairie — the regal fritillary butterfly and a pollen specialist bee. Grassland birds including the northern bobwhite, Bell’s vireo, Henslow’s sparrow, dickcissel and eastern meadowlark.
Linden’s Prairie is located in Lawrence County on Count Road 2120 about 6 miles west of Mount Vernon. From I-44, take exit 38 north on Missouri Highway 97. Drive 2 miles north into the town of Stott’s City and turn east onto County Road 2120. Drive 2.2 miles and look for the grass pull-in on the left.
Spots are limited. Secure your spot by emailing Cantrell at Jeff.Cantrell@mdc.mo.gov.
