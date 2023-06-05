This year’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Spring inductions will include Carthage native and former Carthage Tigers baseball coach John Burgi.
The luncheon is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
A 1975 Carthage High School graduate, Burgi became a successful baseball coach who led his alma mater for eight seasons (1982-1990), with three teams reaching the state semifinals. They also won five conference championships and seven district championships.
He also coached at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas (1991-2000), where his teams won four conference titles, and Burgi won three Jayhawk Coach of the Year awards.
Burgi also was a pitching coach at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, then became head baseball coach from 2004-2012 at Valley View High School in Jonesboro, where his two children graduated from high school.
He won two state championships at Valley View and went to three other final four appearances, in addition to coaching the local American Legion team to a state title, the Midwest Regional and a fourth place finish in the American Legion World Series.
Then he moved to Hollister, where he coached and was athletic director for 10 years and still works part time to this day.
Burgi said the timing of the Hall of Fame notifying him he’d been inducted was special.
“I’m honored. I was totally shocked when they called,” he said. “My dad passed away in early April. Lloyd Burgi, he was 91 when he died. Everyone in Carthage knew him, he’d been county commissioner, he’d done a lot of stuff. So anyway, my sisters and I had been working, cleaning the house, doing stuff there for for about a week, and I get home and my phone rings. I listened to the voice mail and it was this guy from the Hall of Fame and I was thinking someone is playing a joke. But I thought I’ve got to call this one back and I called, and he said, 'Congratulations, I’m from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and you’ve been elected into it.' I said, 'You’ve got to be kidding,' and he said, 'No, I'm serious.' I said, 'I'm going to get ready to cry,' because all I thought about was my dad was a big baseball fan and was the first guy you played catch with. So I think it was more meaningful because of the timing. When you want something to go good in your life because your dad just passed away, and this happened right after that. I think that made it mean more to me than it would have been any other time.”
In high school, Burgi was an all-district pitcher on Carthage’s first district title team. He later played at Crowder College and Emporia State University.
He returned to Carthage and became the baseball coach. He spent the 1990s in Missouri at Carthage, the 2000s in Kansas at Hutchinson Community College, the 2010s for the most part in Arkansas and has been back in Missouri since 2012.
At all stops he found success, earning titles of some kind in three states.
“I never won a state championship in Missouri like I wanted to, although we got to the final four three times and won seven district titles,” Burgi said. “In Hutch, we won the Jayhawk League, which is the whole state, all the junior colleges. We won that three times, but could never get to the World Series. Then in Arkansas, won the two state championships and one in Legion back when Legion was big. At least it helped me hold a steady job, that’s for sure.”
Burgi credited his wife, also a native of Carthage, for running the home and raising their daughter and son while he was coaching and teaching
“My wife Debbie has had to be the third-base coach, general manager and secretary, you name it for the family,” he said. “She was the backbone of the family, raising two kids and she had to be there all the time. Carthage is our home and I'm proud to represent the town. I’m proud that Carthage was where they taught me to play and where I really cut my teeth in coaching and I have nothing but great memories of playing and coaching there. It's home to me and those are great memories I have.”
