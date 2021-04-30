Kayaking classes will be offered this summer at state parks around Missouri, including Stockton and Table Rock.
Missouri State Parks will provide the kayaks and paddles, but participants are encouraged to bring their own life jackets due to COVID-19. Life jackets will be available for anyone who needs to borrow one.
Participants must be at least 10 years of age; children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program.
The registration fee is $5 per participant; registration is required. To register, go to mostateparks.com/learn 2paddle, and when you get to the registration website enter “Learn2” in the “Search Text” box. The classes that are currently open for registration will pop up. Registration closes five weeks after the registration open date. All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
If a class is full, email rebecca.young@dnr.mo.gov to be added to the wait list. The email should contain the following information: name(s) (first and last), session (date, time, location) and contact phone number.
Dates and Locations
Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Camdenton, 10 a.m. to noon, and 1-3 p.m. on May 16. Registration is open.
Finger Lakes State Park, Columbia, 9-11 a.m. on May 22. Registration is open.
Finger Lakes State Park, Columbia, 2-4 p.m. on May 23. Registration is open.
Finger Lakes State Park, Columbia, 9-11 a.m. on June 5. Registration opens May 6.
Finger Lakes State Park, Columbia, 2-4 p.m. on June 6. Registration opens May 6.
Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Camdenton, 10 a.m. to noon, and 1-3 p.m. on June 11. Registration opens May 12.
Current River State Park, Salem, 1-3 p.m. on June 11. Registration opens May 12.
Harry S. Truman State Park, Warsaw, 10 a.m. to noon on June 11. Registration opens May 12.
St. Joe State Park, Park Hills, 5-7:30 p.m. on June 15. Registration opens May 12.
Knob Noster State Park, Knob Noster, 1-3 p.m. on June 22. Registration opens May 20.
Wakonda State Park, La Grange, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. on June 26. Registration opens May 20.
Pomme de Terre State Park, Pittsburg, 10 a.m. to noon on July 9. Registration opens June 7.
Current River State Park, Salem, 10 a.m. to noon on July 10. Registration opens June 7.
Crowder State Park, Trenton, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on July 10. Registration opens June 7.
St. Joe State Park, Park Hills, 9:30 a.m. to noon on July 11. Registration opens June 7.
Knob Noster State Park, Knob Noster, 3-5 p.m. on July 13. Registrations opens June 7.
Battle of Athens State Historic Site, Revere, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. on July 17. Registrations opens June 14.
St. Joe State Park, Park Hills, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. on July 23. Registrations opens June 21.
Wakonda State Park, La Grange, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. on July 24. Registrations opens June 21.
Stockton State Park, Dadeville, 10 a.m. to noon on July 31. Registrations opens June 28.
Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Camdenton, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 6. Registrations opens July 5.
Current River State Park, Salem, 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 6. Registrations opens July 5.
St. Joe State Park, Park Hills, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Registrations opens July 5.
Battle of Athens State Historic Site, Revere, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Registrations opens July 5.
Watkins Mill State Park, Lawson, 9-11 a.m.and 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Registrations opens July 12.
Wakonda State Park, La Grange, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m., Aug. 14. Registrations opens July 12.
Table Rock State Park, Branson, 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 19. Registrations opens July 19.
Table Rock State Park, Branson, 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 20. Registrations opens July 19.
Current River State Park, Salem, 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 21. Registrations opens July 19.
St. Joe State Park, Park Hills, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Registrations opens July 19.
Crowder State Park, Trenton, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 21. Registrations opens July 19.
Knob Noster State Park, Knob Noster, 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 24. Registrations opens July 26.
Knob Noster State Park, Knob Noster, 3-5 p.m. on Aug. 28. Registrations opens Aug. 30.
