Stream Teams United has announced details of its 2022 Paddle MO river adventures, which will be hosted on four Missouri rivers this year.
Paddle MO trips are multiday educational paddle trip open to the general public.
Each trip is supported by experienced on-water guides and educators, and a volunteer ground crew that helps move participants’ gear downstream. Participants paddle 5 to 25 miles each day, depending on the trip, floating from midmorning into late afternoon. In addition to paddling safety and technique instruction, participants will be joined throughout the journey by scientists and historians who will share information about river ecology and nearby historic landmarks. Participants get catered meals each day and music entertainment during the final evening of each trip.
This year’s river adventures will be held:
• Aug. 19-21 on the James River, south of Springfield. Stream Teams United is partnering with the James River Basin Partnership during their 25th anniversary year for an inaugural trip on the James. JRBP staff and educators will help guide and provide information about 22 miles of the James River in the White River watershed. Registration is $275 per person, and includes three nights camping and nine meals.
• Sept. 16-18 on the Missouri River at Kansas City. This trip begins in Atchison, Kansas, and participants will travel by canoe or kayak over three days and float a total of 70 miles through Kansas City. Along the way, participants will be guided by river experts and stop at riverfront towns including Leavenworth and Parkville. Trip registration is $350 per person and includes three nights camping and seven meals.
• Sept. 24-25th on the Missouri River at St. Charles. This trip includes the last 30 miles of the Missouri and its confluence with the Mississippi River. Registration is $225 per person and includes two nights camping and five meals.
• Oct. 15-17 on the Current River near Eminence. The float will include 25 miles of the upper Current. Trip registration is $300 per person.
Paddlers can find out more information and register at www.paddlemo.org. Participants provide their own boat or have options to rent canoes or kayaks.
Since 2016, Stream Teams United had hosted a Paddle MO river adventure each September on the last 100 miles of the Missouri River, from Hermann to St. Louis and through the confluence with the Mississippi River.
This year, the nonprofit organization is bringing its Paddle MO program to Kansas City and Southwest Missouri for the first time.
For the Missouri River and Current River trips, lead river guides include professional canoe instructors and educators from Earth’s Classroom. On the Missouri River trips, participants are also accompanied by a motorized safety boat provided by Missouri Stream Team organizations.
“Paddle MO is a great opportunity for people who have never paddled on the Missouri, Current, or James Rivers to experience these rivers in a supported, group atmosphere. It is also a great opportunity for experienced paddlers to enjoy these rivers with delicious food and educational stops along the way,” Mary Culler, director of Stream Teams United and lead coordinator for each trip, said in a statement.
Stream Teams United, is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 that promotes the stewardship of streams in Missouri and brings together 22 volunteer Stream Team Associations across the state. Paddle MO trips help serve as an annual fundraiser for the organization, promote Missouri as “The Great Rivers State”, and connect people to volunteer opportunities with the Missouri Stream Team Program.
Sponsors and partners of the 2022 Paddle MO program include Mountain Dew, Bass Pro and Cabela’s, the Missouri Stream Team Program, and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.
Paddler registration is requested by Aug. 1.
