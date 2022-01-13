The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold informational meetings next week in communities along the Rock Island Corridor to gather public input as well as learn more about the needs and goals of each community and landowners along the corridor.
The open-house style meetings will include information about trail development and operations, public safety, landowner and real estate topics, grant opportunities and future partnership opportunities.
The three meetings will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
Tuesday, Jan. 18: Morgan County Library, 600 N. Hunter St., in Versailles.
Thursday, Jan. 20: Scenic Regional Library-Owensville Branch, 503 South Olive St., Owensville.
Tuesday, Jan. 25: American Legion Post 317, 402 Missouri Highway 63, Freeburg.
Individuals requiring special services or accommodations to attend the meeting can make arrangements by calling 800-334-6946.
On Dec. 14, 2021, the state accepted ownership of the 144-mile Rock Island Corridor from Windsor to Beaufort and has plans to develop into a public recreational trail similar to and intersecting with KATY Trail State Park.
