Jasper’s Crystal Smith is fast.
Smith, a sophomore, turned in the fastest time at 15.10 seconds in the preliminaries of the girls’ Class 2 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field championships.
She will compete in the finals Saturday.
Smith also qualified for the finals of the 300-meter hurdles with the third-fastest qualifying time of 47.34 seconds. The young sprinter also qualified for the finals of the 200-meter race with the fifth-fastest time of 26.86 seconds.
Smith also will be in the high jump competition on Saturday.
Sarcoxie senior Jaron Malotte turned in the second-fastest qualifying time of 16.01 seconds in the boys’ Class 2 100-meter hurdles and will compete in Saturday’s finals.
Pierce City senior Hayden Kramer closed out her high school career with a third place in the Class 2 discus with a 37.33-meter toss.
Thomas Jefferson senior Kip Atteberry finished fourth in the Class 1 boys’ 1600-meter race with a time of 04:32.08. Atteberry will compete Saturday in the 3200-meter run.
Sarcoxie’s Blake Heckmaster, Antonio Benito, Garrett Smith and Noah Garrison turned in the fourth-fastest time in the preliminaries of the Class 2 4x100-meter relay at 44.14 seconds and qualified for Saturday’s final.
Diamond sophomore Zachary Roughton also qualified for the Saturday finals of the Class 2 300-meter hurdles with a fifth-fastest time of 42.14 seconds. He was one spot shy of qualifying in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing ninth at 16.46 seconds.
Liberal senior Kale Marti was fifth in the boys high jump with a leap of 1.85 meters. Liberal’s team of Abby Barton, Bailey Couch, Ellaina LaNear and Kylee Melton made the finals for Saturday’s 4x400-meter relay with the fifth-fastest qualifying time 04:22.07.
Sarcoxie’s Class 2 girls 4x200-meter relay team of Jocelyn Benito, Madison Chrisman, Jordyn Misner and Abbey Lawyer finished sixth with a time of 01:49.92 in the preliminaries to qualify for Saturday’s finals.
Liberal sophomore Taylor Swarnes grabbed the last qualifying spot with an eighth-place finish (01:03.22) in the preliminaries of the girls Class 1 400-meter race.
McAuley Catholic junior Kendall Ramsey finished ninth in the Class 1 girls 3200-meter race with a time of 12:23.64. Ramsey is also slated to compete in the 1600-meter race on Saturday.
Pierce City freshman Paige Fenske made her debut at the state meet with a ninth-place finish in the Class 2 girls triple jump with a leap of 10.03 meters.
Sarcoxie’s Laney Dorris, Lily Garrison, Remington Garrison and Andela Hirtz combined to finish ninth in the girls Class 2 4X800-meter race with a 10:44.55 finish. The Bear’s 4x100-meter team of Jocelyn Benito, Jordyn Misner, Madison Chrisman and Ariel Wilson finished one spot short of qualifying for Saturday’s final. They finished ninth with a time of 51.62 seconds.
Sarcoxie’s Noah Garrison finished in ninth place in the boys’ Class 2 long jump (6.13 meters). College Heights’ Caleb Quade was one spot behind Garrison at 10th with a 6-meter jump.
Pierce City sophomore Sara Witt finished 10th in the Class 2 girls’ pole vault with a 2.51-meter vault.
Liberal senior Kale Marti was 10th in the boys’ Class 1 triple jump with an 11.87-meter performance. He also will compete in the long jump on Saturday. Freshman Kase Marti was 15th with an 11.34-meter jump.
Sarcoxie freshman Ariel Wilson finished two spots behind qualifying for the finals of the girls’ Class 2 400-meter finals with a 10th place finish of 1:01.51 Pierce City freshman Liliana Lasker was 12th with a time of 1:03.33.
College Heights’ Logan Decker, Levi Durling, Caleb Quade and Colsen Dickens finished 12th in the Class 2 boys’ 4x200-meter race, with a time of 1:35.26 and did not qualify for Saturday’s final.
Thomas Jefferson senior Nico Carlson was 13th in the girls’ Class 1 high jump (1.45-meters.) Teammate Gabriella Hiebert, a junior, tied for 14th at 1.40 meters.
Thomas Jefferson’s Tyler Brouhard was 13th in the preliminaries of the Class 1 boys’ 200-meter race with a time of 24.57 seconds and did not make the finals. Brouhard also finished 15th in the preliminaries of the boys’ Class 1 100-meter race with a time of 11.93 seconds.
Sarcoxie sophomore Nikki Roth finished 13th in the Class 2 girls’ javelin throw with a 29.16-meter effort.
Liberal’s Wyatt Prior, a senior, finished 13th in the boys’ Class 1 shot put with a 13.06-meter throw.
Sarcoxie freshman Gatlon Malotte finished 13th in the prelims for the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.99 seconds, and Sarcoxie junior Madison Chrisman finished 11th — three spots out of qualifying — in the preliminaries of the Class 2 girls’ 100-meter hurdles with a time of 00:17.00.
Thomas Jefferson junior Gabriella Hiebert finished 14th in the girls Class 1 long jump with 4.64-meter jump.
Sarcoxie freshman Jordyn Misner finished 14th in the Class 2 girls’ triple jump with a 9.64-meter jump and Sarcoxie’s Gatlon Malotte was 14th in the preliminaries of the boys’ Class 2 300-meter hurdles at 00:45.70.
Jasper’s Noah Neher was 14th in the boys’ Class 2 discus, with a 39.41-meter mark. Jasper senior Mitchel Avalos finished 15th in the preliminaries of the boys’ Class 2 100-meter race with a time of 00:11.98.The Lockwood team of Hanna Jackson, Rachel Baugh, Amaleiya Cerrone and Breanna Burton finished 15th in the girls’ Class 1 4x800-meter relay with a time of 11:23.57.
Lockwood freshman Miles Neeley was 15th in the boys Class 1 shot put with a 12.26-meter put.
Pierce City senior Clayten O’Hara finished 15th in the boys’ Class 2 400-meter with a time of 53.74 seconds. He also finished 14th in the 200-meter race at 24.65 seconds.
Liberal’s Abby Barton, Bailey Couch, Ellaina LaNear and Kylee Melton finished 14th in the Class 1 girls’ 4x200-meter relay and failed to make the finals with a time of 01:55.82.
Events continue Saturday with McAuley senior Joe Staton competing in the boys’ Class 1 pole vault and McAuley’ sophomore Roscoe Miller in the javelin. Thomas Jefferson junior Avery Hocker is looking to earn a medal in the girls’ Class 1 triple jump.
College Heights sophomore Lannah Grigg will test her abilities in the girls’ Class 1 discus throw and Caleb Quade will be in the boys’ Class 2 triple jump.
Lockwood freshman Miles Neely and Liberal’s Wyatt Pryor will compete in the boys’ Class 1 discus and Sarcoxie freshman Ariel Wilson will vie for hardware in the girls’ Class 2 long jump.
In other events, Lockwood sophomore Hanna Jackson will compete in the Class 1 girls’ 1600-meter run, and Pierce City freshman Emma Hunt will run in the Class 2 1600-meter race. Sarcoxie freshman Laney Dorris will represent the Bears in the Class 2 girls’ 800-meter race.
Liberal sophomore Kylee Melton is in the girls’ Class 1 pole vault and junior teammate Abby Barton will run the 800-meter race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.