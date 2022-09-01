Missouri trout parks will offer several free fishing days in September.
Montauk State Park
• Veterans Free Fishing Day, all day Saturday, Sept. 10. For information on these Events, call the park at 573-548-2201.
Roaring River State Park
• Veterans Free Fishing Day, 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Details: Any individual with a veteran’s status will be able to fish inside the park for free all day. Pick up your free tag at the park store the day of the event. Free hats will be given to veterans with their tag while supplies last. For information, call the park office at 417-847-2539, the hatchery at 417-847-2430, or the park store at 417-847-4971.
Bennett Spring State Park
• Women’s Free Fishing Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Girls and women (all ages) fish for free. For information, contact Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov, or call 417-532-4418.
