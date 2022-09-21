Missouri turkey hunters are being asked to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced recently.
Hunters who successfully kill a turkey during either the archery or fall firearms season can voluntarily submit feathers from their turkey at no cost.
Interested hunters are asked to retain a wing and three to five feathers from the breast after Telechecking their turkey. They will then be mailed a feather submission packet, including a postage-paid return envelope to submit feathers at no cost.
To receive a feather submission packet, hunters must register to participate at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers.
For more information on turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.
