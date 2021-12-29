The Missouri Conservation Commission has approved a number of changes to the state's Wildlife Code for paddlefish.
The changes were approved Dec. 10 and take effect Feb. 28, 2022.
Among other things, the state established a formal definition of “snagging,” which was previously undefined.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, "Snagging is a popular method for taking fish, such as paddlefish, that do not go after baited hooks because they 'filter feed' on tiny crustaceans and insects by swimming through the water with their large mouths open. Snagging uses a heavy-duty fishing pole with a large, three-pronged (treble) hook on a line to snag a fish along its body as it swims."
The definition now says snagging is: "Hooking or attempting to hook a fish in a part of the body other than the mouth or jaw by means of a pole, line, and hook. Snagging is characterized by a repeated drawing or jerking motion of the pole, line, and hook or by trolling with an unbaited hook rather than enticement by bait or lure."
Regulators also set a statewide minimum length limit of 32 inches as measured from eye to fork of tail for sport/recreational taking of paddlefish. The current minimum had been 24 inches for most areas of the state. A minimum length limit of 34 inches remains in effect for Lake of the Ozarks, Table Rock Lake, Truman Lake and their tributaries.
Missouri Department of Conservation officials said the increased length limit will allow female paddlefish to reach sexual maturity before they can be harvested, which will help the population.
Another change adds 15 days to the fall-winter snagging, snaring, or grabbing season for taking fish — except paddlefish — by extending the season end from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15. It also prohibits snagging for all species of fish on Table Rock Lake after taking the daily limit of two paddlefish.
The paddlefish snagging season for the state’s major paddlefish snagging waters — Lake of the Ozarks, Truman Lake and Table Rock Lake — and most other waters in the state remains March 15 through April 30. The paddlefish season for the Mississippi River remains March 15 through May 15 with a fall season of Sept. 15 through Dec. 15.
The state also established a commercial paddlefish fishing season of Nov. 1 through April 15 on the Mississippi River to limit the commercial harvest of paddlefish only during cooler water temperatures. It also sets a minimum length limit of 32 inches for taking paddlefish on the Mississippi River.
Learn more about paddlefish and related fishing regulations from the Missouri Department of Conservation online at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/paddlefish.
