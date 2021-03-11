INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Ethan Umfleet had waited long enough for the moment to come.
So without wasting a fraction of a second at the end of his 182-pound state finals match, the Monett wrestler went on a dead sprint toward the corner of the mat and leaped into the arms of his first-year head coach Ben Hohensee.
“Finally!” he shouted.
After being on the cusp of winning a state title in the two previous seasons, Umfleet got the job done Thursday in the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Wrestling Championship at Cable Dahmer Arena, going 3-0 on the day and punctuating the performance with a convincing 8-2 win in the finals over Helias Catholic’s Wyatt Forck.
“It was definitely a journey to get to this point,” said Umfleet, who capped the season with a 42-5 record. “The last couple of years, we’ve had an amazing group of athletes, and they’ve pushed me to be the best I can be. Finishing third the last couple of years, I wasn’t ever satisfied. Winning a state title was always the goal, and it feels amazing to finally get it. Next year, the plan is to push right back to where I am now.”
Umfleet was one of two state champions for Monett as well as one of four placers. The Cubs, who won the Class 2 team title the year before, finished in a tie for second with Seneca with 100 points despite undergoing a change at head coach and graduating three state medalists after the 2020 campaign. Pleasant Hill ran away with the team title with 137 points.
“For as different and challenging as this year was, our guys came in calm and collected and did everything we expected,” Hohensee said. “Not everything went our way, and it never does. But gosh dang, they stayed together and fought for each other. It got us a trophy, which is just awesome for what we’ve lost this year.”
Monett took home a team trophy for the 13th time in program history as well the fifth time in the past five seasons.
“I’m just proud of these guys,” Hohensee said. “It’s my first year in, and you never know how it’s going to go. But these guys were great and it was a great way to end the year. You just couldn’t as more out of a group of kids as a coach. And this is a great group that’s earned everything.”
Another Monett wrestler to win his first state title was senior Elias Barrientos, who picked up a 6-2 decision in the finals at 152 over Pleasant Hill’s Ryan Volland. Barrientos, who placed third at state the year prior, ended his prep finale with a 21-0 record despite missing more than half the season with a foot injury.
“I was a little more motivated this year since I’m a senior, and I was pretty determined to leave it all out there and try to end my career with a bang,” Barrientos said.
Monett’s Harrison Merriman (285), a defending state champion, was unable to make a return trip to the finals after he suffered a 6-5 loss to Oak Grove’s Caleb Groff in the semifinals. However, the junior capped the tourney on a high note by pinning Kirksville’s Bryce Kertz in the second period to place third. He finished with a 43-2 season record.
Brady Roark was the first Seneca wrestler to claim a state crown once he pinned Monett’s Simon Hartline just 29 seconds into his finals bout at the 106-pound weight class. Roark was one year removed from falling in the state finals as a freshman.
“Losing in the finals last year definitely played a role in how hard I wanted to work this year,” Roark said. “I didn’t want to experience that again. It made me push even harder in the offseason so I could make it back here and win this time.”
Brady is the younger brother of former Seneca state champions Max and Will Roark. Will, now an assistant coach for the Indians, was in the coaches’ corner for Brady during his championship bout.
“It definitely gives me confidence just knowing he’s there,” Brady said. “We always put in a bunch of work together, so it was a pretty special moment to be able to celebrate with him after I won.”
Roark capped his sophomore season with a 43-1 record.
Junior Gabriel Commons (44-4) and senior Zane Cotten (195) both finished runner-up to finish the season 44-4 and 33-2, respectively. Seneca also had a pair of wrestlers bounce back from quarterfinal losses to run the table in the wrestleback rounds in junior Kendon Pollard (126) and freshman Andrew Manley (132). Pollard, a state runner-up at 120 in the previous year, capped a 31-3 season with a first-period fall over Dalton Coe in his fifth-place match before Manley, who moved to 41-10, picked up a 7-3 decision over Healias Catholic’s Jacob Schrimpf.
Clayton Swadley (145), a senior for the Indians, went 2-2 on the day but fell one win shy of making the podium.
Nevada brothers Kynndrick Brooks (106), a freshman, and Braylin Brooks (113), a junior, were also one win shy of placing.
