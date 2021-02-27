SENECA, Mo. — The extended time Elias Barrientos spent away from the mat this wrestling season hasn’t held him back as much as his opponents probably hoped.
A foot injury kept the Monett senior sidelined for much of the regular season, limiting him to just 12 matches before the start of the postseason. But so far, the top-ranked Class 2 wrestler at the 152-pound weight class has yet to show any signs of wavering as he’s dominated his way through the district and sectional rounds.
On Saturday, Barrientos clinched a No. 1 seed at the state tournament by winning his bracket at the Class 2 Sectional 3 Tournament at Seneca high School. He went 3-0 with a pair of falls, with one pin coming in the finals against Pleasant Hill’s Ryan Volland.
Barrientos improved to 18-0 on the season.
“The injury was pretty frustrating because I didn’t know I was going to make it back at first,” Barrientos said. “So from December 20th up until districts, I wasn’t able to wrestle. I didn’t start practicing again until about two weeks before the district tournament. But I’m happy with the way I’ve been wrestling even though my conditioning probably isn’t quite at 100% yet. The plan is to get close to 100% by the time state arrives.”
Barrientos, who placed third at the state tournament a season ago, was one of six Monett wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament at Saturday’s sectional. All six made it to the finals, with Barrientos, Ethan Umfleet (182-pound weight class) and Harrison Meriman (285) each claiming sectional titles.
“Not everything was pretty, but at this point in the year, you’ll take anything you can get as far as wins,” Monett coach Ben Hohensee said. “We avenged a couple losses, which was big. Qualifying six wrestlers out of the eight we brought, it’s a great day. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. I know it’s tough on the two who didn’t make it, but they worked their tails off. I’m very happy with how we competed as a group.”
Umfleet, a returning state placer, won his title bout with a 9-7 decision over Pleasant Hill’s Lane Brattin before Merriman, a defending state champion, pinned Reeds Spring’s Eben Crain in the second period.
Monett also had runners-up in Simon Hartline (106), Ben Bluel (132) and Corbin McCully (160).
Tournament host Seneca registered eight state qualifiers with three sectional champions, one runner-up and four third-place finishers.
“The kids wrestled hard,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “Of course, you always want to qualify more. But they left it out there on the mat, and that’s what I’m proud of. We have some things we still need to work on when we get back in the room next week, but our effort isn’t one of those things.”
Saturday’s tourney in Seneca was arguably the toughest sectional in Class 2 with it featuring Seneca and Pleasant Hill, ranked second and first in the state, respectively, as well as the defending team state champion in Monett.
“We’ve got some pretty tough competition right here for sure,” Sill said. “There’s a good chance that if you finish first or second here, you might see that same opponent in the finals in two weeks. So yeah, it’s a tough tournament.”
Sectional champions for Seneca were Brady Roark (106), Kendon Pollard (126) and Zane Cotten (195). Runner-up Gabriel Commons (170) and third-place finishers Brayden Thiel (120), Andrew Manley (132), Clayton Swadley (145) and Dane Napier (182) rounded out the Indians’ cast of state qualifiers.
Zach Coenen picked up an individual sectional title for Cassville with a first-place finish at the 220-pound weight class. He defeated Osage’s Connor Arrowood in the ultimate tiebreaker round in the finals to improve to 25-3 on the season.
Nevada registered a pair of state qualifiers in brothers Kynndrick and Braylin Brooks. Both placed third at the event, with Kynndrick competing at 106 and Braylin competing at 113.
The Class 2 state meet is slated for March 11 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
