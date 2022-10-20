Carthage football player Hudson Moore and Mount Vernon tennis doubles teammates Bella Mosley and Allie Schubert have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 15.
MOORE
The 6-foot-6 senior wide receiver made the play of the game on Oct. 14 against Joplin, subbing in on special teams to block a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal attempt by the Eagles as the final seconds of regulation expired.
The blocked field goal enabled Carthage’s Mason Frisinger to score a score a touchdown on an 80-yard return, lifting Carthage to a thrilling 34-28 win over Joplin at David Haffner Stadium.
“That was pretty special,” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said of the game-deciding play. Hudson’s been telling us all year to put him in on those plays and he’d go and block one. So the opportunity was there. We stuck him in, he timed it just right and went up to make a huge play for us.”
Moore also came up big on offense with six receptions for 131 yards and a TD.
“He was pretty determined throughout the night,” Guidie said. “He caught some possession routes, and then he was able to get over the top of the defense a couple of times. Cooper (Jadwin) also had a really good night throwing to him as well.”
MOSLEY, SCHUBERT
Mosley and Schubert teamed up in the doubles portion of the Class 1 state tennis tournament on Oct. 14-15 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield and went 2-2 en route to a fourth-place finish.
The duo opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Chillicothe’s Rylee Washburn and Isabella Garr in the first round before claiming another 2-1 win over Helias Catholic’s Catherine Meystrik and Hannah Meystrik in the quarterfinals.
Mosley and Schubert were edged 2-1 in the semifinals by Arcadia Valley’s Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara in the semifinals. They settled for their fourth-place finish after falling 2-0 to Palmyra’s Maura Gottman and Molly Gottman in the third-place match.
The Mount Vernon doubles team finished the season with a 26-5 record.
As a doubles team that went to state last year for individuals, Bella and Allie came into this season with a burning desire to go back to state, but this time to medal,” Mount Vernon coaches Kaylee Hood and Jane Hoods said to the Globe in a joint statement. “One of their biggest goals was to communicate better and move as a team on the court with fluidity. After just a couple of weeks together at the start of practice, they started working like a well-oiled machine, knowing exactly what the other was going to do on the court.
“They both gave their heart and body to every single point and never gave up. Earning a spot at state tennis is tough enough, but winning a medal is huge.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Athletes selected on Oct. 29 will be based on performances from Oct. 17-22.
