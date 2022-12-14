Last week, I told you about a half-dozen First Day Hikes planned in state parks around the region for this Jan. 1.
You can find them at https://www.joplinglobe.com/sports/kick-off-2023-with-first-day-hikes/article_7c1395c8-7328-11ed-a840-773c106adbd7.html.
That was just the beginning. First Day Hikes have become a popular tradition, both locally and around the country.
Here are the rest of the hikes I promised to tell you about.
Remember to bring your own water and snacks for your hike, wear shoes or boots for hiking, and dress for the weather.
Bennett Spring When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bennett Spring State Park is at 26250 Highway 64A, near Lebanon. Meet in the parking lot for the Savanna Ridge/Natural Tunnel trailhead.
Details: Park staff lead this hike on the Savanna Ride Trail. This 2.5-mile loop trail is considered easy, although it has some inclines and rocky and muddy surfaces. For more information or to check on the status of the hike, contact the park office at 417-532-4338.
And, when you’re done hiking, remember that this is catch-and-release season at Missouri’s trout parks, so you can spend some time reeling in rainbows.
A signup link is available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
BIg Sugar CreekWhen: 9 a.m. to noon.
Where: Big Sugar Creek State Park is at: 6727 Big Sugar Creek Road, near Pineville.
Details: Staff from Roaring River State Park will lead a 3.1-mile hike on Ozark Chinquapin Trail. The trail is known to have water at several creek crossings during wet weather, so waterproof boots are recommended. For more information, contact the Roaring River State Park interpreter at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.
Registration for this event is required, and a signup link is available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Roaring RiverWhen: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville on Missouri Highway 112. The trailhead is at the end of Campground 2 behind Campsite 94.
Details: This is a moderate 3-mile hike on Eagle’s Nest Trail. Hikers can expect to see a small cave, a spring and excellent views of Roaring River. They should also expect steep and muddy sections of trail. Participants are encouraged to wear waterproof boots. For more information, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link can be found at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
And since this is another Missouri trout park, bring your fishing equiopment. Just remember, the rules are different in the winter.
Hobbs State Park 1
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at Hidden Diversity Trail, Piney Trailhead.
Details: Led by a park interpreter, this 4-mile hike will be on the park’s Bashore Trail. For information, call 479-789-5000.
Hobbs State Park 2 When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Shaddox Hollow Trailhead.
Details: Led by a park interpreter, this is a 1.5-mile loop through the hills of Shaddox Hollow.
Ha Ha TonkaWhen: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Ha Ha Tonka State Park, 1491 State Road D, Camdenton. Meet at the Post Office Shelter.
Details: This 1.5-mile hike will included parts of the Colosseum and Devil’s Kitchen trails. Along the way, hikers will see the Colosseum sinkhole, a natural bridge, the Devil’s Kitchen Cave and the Promenade.
Ha Ha Tonka is one of Missouri’s best parks and worth a visit anytime you are going to Lake of the Ozarks,
For more information or to check the status of the hike, call the visitor center at 573-346-2986.
