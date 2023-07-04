Fisheries biologists and staff from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery in Hot Springs recently added more Florida bass to Lake Ouachita’s largemouth bass genetics. According to the agency, more than 150,000 Florida bass fingerlings were stocked in two lake locations.
Roughly 100,000 Florida bass fingerlings were stocked directly to the Rabbittail area on the lake’s north shore by boats to deposit them in prime nursery cover that will enable the fish to have an increased chance at survival. An additional 52,000 fingerlings were placed in the Lake Ouachita nursery pond for about four weeks to grow and eat a supply of fathead minnows before release into the lake via an underground pipe into the west end of the lake.
Florida bass are a species of black bass that have increased potential to reach trophy sizes.
Ultimately, growth rates in both northern largemouths and Florida bass are dependent on the right nutrients, water conditions and growing season length, but Florida bass trend toward a larger size potential given enough time.
This is not the first stocking of Florida bass into Lake Ouachita. According to the current Lake Ouachita Management Plan a pilot study to introduce Florida bass into the lake was initiated in 2007. Fingerlings were stocked at a rate of 100 fingerlings per lake surface acre for eight consecutive years. Evaluations following this pilot study indicated a significant increase in the number of bass with Florida bass genetics, prompting a continuation of the project on an every-other-year basis, alternating Florida stockings between Lake Ouachita, and DeGray Lake in Arkadelphia, which also showed promising results from a similar pilot project.
Sean Lusk, AGFC staff biologist, said in a statement: "Lake Ouachita produces plenty of bass on its own and these fingerlings will essentially replace some that would have been produced through this year’s spawn. Sure, an angler may catch one of these fish if it reaches trophy size, but the real goal is for these fish to reproduce and increase the Florida genetics in the lake.”
Source: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
