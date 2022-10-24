Fans can get a sneak peek at the 2022-23 editions of the Missouri Southern men's and women's basketball teams at the annual MOSO Madness event on Wednesday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with check-in and season-ticket pickups. Free hot dogs and drinks will be available for everyone in attendance.
The men’s and women’s programs will each take part in their own scrimmage with a 20-minute running clock.
Introductions for the women's team will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by its scrimmage. Members of the men’s team will be signing autographs during the scrimmage.
There will be a 3-point contest for the women, followed by a slam-dunk contest for the men beginning at 7 p.m.
The introductions for the men’s team will start at 7:30 p.m. prior to the start of its scrimmage. The women will sign autographs during the men's scrimmage.
The event should conclude around 8 p.m. and be a great opportunity to come out and see the Missouri Southern basketball teams in action prior to the start of their seasons.
