College Heights Christian’s Nicholas Brueggemann logged a pair of hits and drove in a run, but the Cougars ultimately suffered a 12-1 baseball setback to Mount Vernon at home on Monday.
Mount Vernon (7-10) outhit College Heights (3-9) 14-6 and scored in five of seven innings.
Brueggemann finished 2 for 4 at the plate while Jayce Walker, Kelton Welch, Smoke Ezell and Bowen Sitton had one single apiece.
Jarrett Zerby went a perfect 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI to lead Mount Vernon offensively. Braden Dodson went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
Tristan Jones picked up the win after limiting College Heights to no runs and one hit while striking out seven batters in three innings of work. Payton Jones and Sawyer Anderson surrendered one run combined in relief.
Brueggemann was charged with the loss after allowing four earned runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Ezell allowed five earned runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.
The Cougars play at Jasper on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
