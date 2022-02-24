The Missouri Southern baseball program has pushed back the start of its weekend series against rival Pittsburg State due to wintery weather that has pushed through the Joplin area this week.
Originally slated to play their three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Lions and the Gorillas will now play a doubleheader on Sunday at 1 p.m. before closing the series with a single game on Monday at 3 p.m.
Each game will be played at MSSU’s Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
In addition the the weekend changes, Southern has also condensed its non-conference doubleheader at East Central on Tuesday to just one game that will start at 1 p.m. in Ada, Oklahoma.
The Lions are 7-5 in the early season and ride a four-game win streak after sweeping Quincy, Truman State (doubleheader) and Illinois-Springfield in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover at Warren Turner Field.
The Gorillas are 4-6 on the year and are coming off a 9-5 victory over Wayne State.
PSU claimed a 3-0 series sweep over MSSU in last season’s meeting in Pittsburg, Kansas.
