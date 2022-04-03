The Missouri Southern baseball team completed a series sweep of Fort Hays State with a 7-0 victory on Saturday at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions (22-12, 13-7 MIAA) outscored the Tigers (3-29, 2-18) 21-0 in the three-game series, having also picked up victories of 4-0 and 10-0 (7 innings) earlier in the weekend.
MSSU benefitted from a hot start offensively as it built a 6-0 advantage through the first two innings.
Southern plated five runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-run single through the right side by Tommy Stevenson and a three-run home run by Treghan Parker.
A solo home run by Henry Kusiak in the second pushed the MSSU advantage to six runs. He homered in all three games against FHSU over the weekend.
The Lions added another insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Cole Robinson that plated Kusiak from third.
Southern tallied 10 hits on the afternoon and was paced by Parker, who finished 2 for 4 with three RBI. Case Tucker also went 2 for 4, while Nate Mieszkowski and Matt Miller both doubled.
Cole Woods picked up the win in his start for the Lions, limiting the Tigers to no runs and four hits while striking out five batters in five innings of work.
Ryan Paschal, Cale McCallister, Scott Duensing, Chase Beiter, Steen Lane and Jeremiah Kennedy each tossed in relief for MSSU and limited FHSU to a combined two hits in four innings.
Fort Hays State starter Jake Campbell was charged with the loss after surrendering six earned runs and nine hits in six innings.
MSSU ended the weekend in a tie for third place in the MIAA standings with Washburn (22-11, 13-7). Central Missouri (25-4, 19-1) and Pittsburg State (20-11, 15-5) were positioned in first and second, respectively.
The Lions play host to Missouri S&T in a non-league game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Warren Turner Field before hitting the road on Friday to open a three-game series against UCM in Warrensburg, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.