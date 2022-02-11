WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Missouri Southern baseball team was shut out for a second consecutive night in Florida after suffering a 3-0 setback to Palm Beach Atlantic University on Friday at PBAU.
The Lions (3-3) were limited to three hits in the loss, which dropped them to 0-2 in their weekend circuit in The Sunshine State. MSSU suffered a 5-0 loss to Barry University one night earlier in Miami Shores.
Nick Adams picked up the win for the Sailfish (3-2) after tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three batters, walking four and allowing three hits in the start. Chris Seymour tossed the final 3 1/2 innings and was credited the save after allowing no hits and punching out five.
PBAU got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning. A double by Sean Houck was followed by an RBI single to right field by Dylan Tosto to put the Sailfish up 1-0.
That score remained until the bottom of the seventh when PBAU added two insurance runs. Nate Housen led off the frame with a double through the left side and was driven in two batters later on a single up the middle by Tosto. Tosto scored later in the inning on a balk to give the Sailfish a three-run cushion.
Tosto finished as PBAU’s top contributor at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.
Jordan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Doran and Clay Milas logged one hit apiece for MSSU.
Cole Gayman received the loss despite limiting PBAU to one earned run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three batters and walked one.
Laif Hultine and Jeremiah Kennedy both tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief for the Lions. Hultine surrendered two earned runs and two hits before Kennedy held the Sailfish to no runs and one hit. Both pitchers struck out a pair.
The Lions wrap up their Florida trip with a doubleheader against Nova Southeastern University on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. The first game is slated for a 2 p.m. (CT) start.
