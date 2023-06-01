Accolades continue to roll in for Missouri Southern baseball players, with two Lions named to All-American teams Thursday.
Second-baseman Nate Mieszkowski, a Grayslake, Illinois, sophomore, was named to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Amercian second team and Claremore, Oklahoma, senior starting pitcher Cole Woods was an honorable mention pick by the D2CCA.
Miezkowski, who started all 62 games for MSSU (45-17) this season, led the Lions in hitting (.374), runs scored (81), at-bats (265), hits (99), doubles (19), and triples (4). He is the first Southern position player picked to an All-American team since Freddie Landers in 2019. Landers was an honorable mention selection by the National College Baseball Writers Association as a third baseman.
Mieszkowski was also the first Southern player ever to be named as the NCBWA NAtional Hitter of the Week after going 13-18 at the plate with four home runs (one each in four straight games), 10 RBIs, and 10 runs scored in late February.
He also was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association, D2CCA and NCBWA All-Region first teams. His 99 hits and 81 runs scored are single-season school records at MSSU. He was succcesful on 13 of 18 stolen base attempts, and defensively he logged 95 put-outs, 138 assists and was part of 33 double plays.
Woods, who started 17 games for the Lions, was 10-3 this season and finished with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP ratio in 2023. He pitched 99 and a third innings for MSSU, while logging 109 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .236 average. His 17 starts set a new school record at Southern.
He was previously named as the NCBWA Central Region Pitcher of the Year and was named as a first team All-Region starting pitcher by the ABCA, D2CCA and the NCBWA. He is the first Lion starting pitcher since Zach Parish (2021) to make an All-American list.
In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Wood has earned a spot on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll three years in a row.
