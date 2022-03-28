The Missouri Southern baseball team will return to its home diamond on Tuesday to take on MIAA foe Rogers State at 6 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.
Conference positioning will be on the line as the Lions (18-12, 9-7 MIAA) and Hillcats (15-14, 9-7) find themselves in a three-way tie with Central Oklahoma (16-12, 9-7) for fourth place in the MIAA standings.
Central Missouri (22-3, 16-0) leads the conference standings while Pittsburg State (18-9, 13-3) and Washburn (21-8, 12-4) are second and third, respectively.
MSSU claimed a 2-1 series victory over Emporia State last weekend in Emporia, Kansas, claiming wins of 6-2 and 15-2 before falling 3-2 in extras in the series finale.
Southern sports a .309 team batting average on the season. Tommy Stevenson leads the way with a .422 average, having logged 43 hits, seven doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 33 RBI. The sophomore from St. Louis also has .902 slugging percentage as well as a .524 on-base percentage.
The Lions have four other players hitting above .300 on the season in Henry Kusiak (.351), Nate Mieszkowski (.326), Clay Milas (.326) and Jordan Fitzpatrick (.320).
Matt Miller has hit nine home runs and drove in 29 runs, while Ryan Doran has accounted for seven homers and 25 RBI. Freshman Treghan Parker, a Webb City product, has tallied eight long balls and is second on the team with 33 runs driven in.
The pitching staff for MSSU has a 5.56 team ERA. Starter Logan VanWey is 3-2 on the season and is coming off of his second consecutive scoreless outing after allowing just two hits in six innings in a win over ESU. The righty from Webb City has a team-high 66 strikeouts on the year, ranking fifth national and leading all pitchers in the MIAA.
Fellow starter Jacob Davis is 4-0 with 33 strikeouts, while Cole Woods is 2-2 with 50 strikeouts. Cale McCallister leads the Lions’ bullpen with a 2-0 record and a 1.80 ERA, having struck out 23 batters in 25 innings.
Southern ranks second in NCAA Division II in home runs while ranking fourth in triples, fifth in doubles and eighth in slugging percentage. The pitching staff ranks first in the MIAA in shutouts, strikeouts and strikeout-walk ratio.
RSU, coming off an 0-3 showing against UCM over the weekend, claimed a 9-7 win in extra innings over Southern on March 15 in Claremore, Okla.
Jesse Holguin leads the Hillcats at the plate with a .389 batting average and 31 RBI, while Joel Escalante has a team-high four home runs. Jordan Ewig is 4-3 on the season with a 3.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings, and Zaccary Whisler has a team-best 3.37 ERA.
Following Tuesday’s contest against Rogers State, Southern will play host to Fort Hays State in a three-game series at Warren Turner Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weekend series will coincide with MSSU baseball’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.