MSSU baseball readies for MIAA tournament series with PSU

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
counties, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of southwest Missouri,
including the following counties, Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade,
Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Many
low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1048 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported
flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area.
Numerous road closures due to flooding continue.
- This includes the following low water crossings...
Sons Creek at County Road 113, Center Creek at Azalea Drive,
North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Big Sugar Creek at
Buzzard Glory Road and Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow
Road.
- Some locations and areas that will experience flooding
include...
Joplin, Pittsburg, Carthage, Neosho, Monett, Aurora, Mount
Vernon and Lamar.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri
and Kansas...

Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County.

Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County.

Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County.

Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County.

.Heavy rainfall received overnight and additional rainfall expected
today will cause river levels to rise well above flood stage.

For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco,
Carthage...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Spring River near Waco.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, roads on the east side of Maple Bridge
flood. Flood waters impact low areas near Galesburg upstream from
the Waco forecast point. Blackberry Creek floods due to backwater
effects from the Spring River.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 19.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
25.6 feet on 05/23/2019.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri
and Kansas...

Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County.

Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County.

Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County.

Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County.

.Heavy rainfall received overnight and additional rainfall expected
today will cause river levels to rise well above flood stage.

For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco,
Carthage...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Spring River at Carthage.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site.
The levee system closes due to flood waters affecting the north
central industrial section of Carthage. Flood waters affect low
lying areas and country roads north and west of Carthage along the
river. Kellogg Lake Park floods and is closed.


* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.7 feet on 02/25/2018.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri,
including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden,
Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper,
Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair,
Stone, Taney, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are
running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread heavy rain fell across the area Wednesday into
this morning. Additional rainfall is expected through
Thursday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MSSU baseball readies for MIAA tournament series with PSU

MSSU Baseball

Missouri Southern State University's Treghan Parker fields a grounder as Pittsburg State University's Garrett McGowan runs to second base in late February at Warren Turner Field. Globe | Roger Nomer

The stage is set for the 2022 MIAA Baseball Championship.

Sixth-seeded Missouri Southern (28-21) will meet third-seeded Pittsburg State (29-18) in a three-game series this weekend in Pittsburg, Kansas, for the first round of the conference tournament.

The first game of the series is slated for 6 p.m. Friday at Al Ortolani Field. Game 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, and an if-necessary game will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. if the first two contests result in a split.

The Lions are looking to make some noise in the MIAA tourney to better their odds of making the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament. The most recent D2 rankings have Southern positioned in 10th place while PSU is slotted eighth. Fellow MIAA members Central Missouri and Northeastern State are ranked first and sixth, respectively.

A total of eight teams will advance to the regional tournament later this month.

"Pittsburg State is probably thinking the same thing, but we probably need to make it to the final four to maximize our chances of making the regional," MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. "I'm not sure how many MIAA teams will ultimately go to the tournament. It might be a stretch to get four in there, but I like to think that three will go for sure.

"We just have to play as good as we can this weekend and let that stuff handle itself."

Southern went 1-2 against PSU in a regular-season series in late February at Warren Turner Field. The Gorillas picked up wins of 10-4 and 21-8 before the Lions picked up a 14-2 triumph in the series finale.

"They're a really good offensive team," Darnell said of PSU. "They're probably a lot like us. ... Statistically speaking, they're really good offensively just like we're good offensively. I feel like the series will come down to who can get the most outs and who can get more out of their bullpen. But overall, they're a good team and they're going to be really hard to handle. We'll have to be at the top of our game."

PSU and MSSU rank third and fourth, respectively, in the MIAA with team batting averages of .324 and .311 this season.

Southern has six starters hitting better than .300 in Tommy Stevenson (.396), Matt Miller (.356), Henry Kusiak (.346), Nate Mieszkowski (.333), Clay Milas (.330) and Ryan Doran (.310).

Stevenson, who's been limited over the course of the season due to injuries, has hit 15 home runs in 37 game appearances to tie Miller for the team-high in the category.

"We are getting a little bit healthier with Tommy being able to play," Darnell said. "He'll play first base, and obviously that's a big boost offensively for us. He's still not quite moving like he once was, but he'll be serviceable."

Miller has appeared in 47 games for MSSU this season and leads the team in home runs, doubles (18) and RBI (61).

"Matt is an outstanding athlete and he'll play right field on Friday for us," Darnell said. "He's a bigger guy but he can move and handle his body really well. The year he had last year wasn't up to his standard, but he's come back and had an all-conference type of year for us. ... He's done so well in so many areas."

The MSSU pitching staff sports a team ERA of 5.97. Starter Logan VanWey is 6-3 this season with a 3.84 ERA and an MIAA-leading 113 strikeouts. Jacob Davis is 5-1 through nine starts, and Cole Woods is 3-5 through 12 starts.

Cale McCallister, Laif Hultine, Ryan Paschal and Scott Duensing have also been frequently used out of the Lions' bullpen.

The PSU offense is led by Garrett McGowan, who is hitting .410 this season with 77 total hits, 19 doubles and 16 homers. Seven other Gorillas are hitting better than .300 in Mason Hartman (.373), Caleb Carr (.353), Jordan Maxson (.349), Brett Daley (.320), Cruz Aranda (.318), Kaden Fowler (.308) and Austin Bonnel (.306).

Peyton Ingalls has made a team-high 13 starts for PSU and is 7-1 on the year with a 5.59 ERA. Tanner Lane is 4-5 through 10 starts, and Jordan Mendenhall is the team's top reliever with a 4.05 ERA through 26 2/3 innings.

Other first-round matchups in the MIAA tournament will include top-seeded Central Missouri hosting eighth-seeded Emporia State, second-seeded Northeastern State hosting seventh-seeded Rogers State and fourth-seeded Central Oklahoma hosting fifth-seeded Washburn.

The four series victors in the first round will meet at UCO's Wendell Simmons Field in Edmond, Okla., on May 12-14 to finish out the conference tournament.

Contact Jared Porter on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter.

