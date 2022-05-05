MSSU baseball readies for MIAA tournament series with PSU

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri and Kansas... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. .Heavy rainfall received overnight and additional rainfall expected today will cause river levels to rise well above flood stage. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. The levee system closes due to flood waters affecting the north central industrial section of Carthage. Flood waters affect low lying areas and country roads north and west of Carthage along the river. Kellogg Lake Park floods and is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 02/25/2018. &&