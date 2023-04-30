Matt Miller pounded out two more home runs Sunday, bringing his total to 22 for the season, but it was not enough for a victory.
The 16th-ranked Lions baseball program lost to Missouri Western 15-4 at the Griffon Baseball Field in St. Joseph on Sunday.
The Lions (38-12, 25-8, MIAA) were led by Miller, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two home runs. Treghan Parker also hit a home run and Ethan Clark went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Missouri Western (15-32, 11-22 MIAA) got on the scoreboard first with a run in the first inning. In the bottom of the fourth inning the Griffons scored seven more.
Southern will host a first-round series of the MIAA Tournament after finishing the season second in the conference. The best-of-three series against the Newman Jets begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Warren Turner Field in Joplin. Another game is set for Saturday with an if-necessary game on Sunday.
The winner of the first-round series will progress to the final four site hosted by Central Missouri beginning May 11.
