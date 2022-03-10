The Missouri Southern baseball team has pushed back the start of its weekend series with Central Oklahoma due to winter weather that is expected to push across the Midwest on Friday.
Originally slated to play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Edmond, Okla., the three-game series is now scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Lions and Bronchos will open the series with one game on Saturday at 3 p.m. The second game will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday, and the final game is slated for 1 p.m. Monday.
MSSU is coming off a 7-0 nonconference win over Minnesota-Duluth and has a season record of 12-8 overall and 3-3 in MIAA play. UCO, meanwhile, is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
