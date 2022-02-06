Live baseball is back at Warren Turner Field.
The Missouri Southern baseball team will take part in its home opener on Monday in a doubleheader against Winona State that starts at 1 p.m. in Joplin. The two teams will play the final game of their three-game series on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The series was originally scheduled to start last week but was pushed back due to a winter storm that surged throughout the Midwest.
The Lions (0-1) dropped their season opener last week in a 13-6 setback to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, Oklahoma. The game featured 25 combined hits and saw the Bulldogs use an eighth-run fifth inning to pull away for good.
Henry Kusiak and Clay Milas each logged a pair of hits for Southern, while Jordan Fitzpatrick, Tommy Stevenson, Milas, Drew Davis, Matt Miller and Treghan Parker each drove in a run.
Logan VanWey struck our four batters in his start, and Laif Hultine fanned three in two innings of relief.
The Lions are coming off a 30-13 season in 2021 that saw them go 22-11 in conference play to finish third in the MIAA. MSSU returns 11 position players and seven pitchers this season, including five former all-conference honorees.
Southern was picked to finish fifth in the MIAA in a preseason coaches poll that was released on Friday. Defending conference champion Central Missouri was picked to finish first, while Pittsburg State, Northeastern State and Central Oklahoma rounded out the top four teams.
Winona State will be competing in its first game of the season on Monday against the Lions. The Warriors were picked to finish seventh in the Northern Sun preseason baseball coaches poll.
WSU earned a berth in the 2021 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference postseason tournament with a 22-20 overall record and 19-16 conference record.
Among the Warriors’ top returners in Derek Baumgartner, who hit .288 in 2021 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
WSU has two key pitchers at its disposal in Dillon Whittaker and Nick Herold. Herold was named an all-star in the Northwoods league over the summer and was the Warriors’ top reliever a season ago.
Herold made 18 appearances for WSU in 2021 and allowed just 12 hits in 23 innings of work. Whittaker made 10 appearances, including nine starts, and struck out 41 batters in 29 2/3 innings.
Live stats and live video of this week’s series will be available at mssulions.com/coverage.
