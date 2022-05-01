The Missouri Southern softball team wrapped up its regular season on Sunday as it suffered a pair of losses, 6-1 and 4-0, to No. 4 Central Oklahoma at MSSU’s Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Southern entered the day having already clinched a spot in the MIAA postseason tournament for a second consecutive season. The Lions will be seeded sixth in the conference tourney and will take on third-seeded Rogers State in the first round on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Edmond, Okla.
Sunday marked senior day for MSSU as it recognized its two upperclassmen, Tori Frazier and Kristen Wade. Wade logged a double and a single in the twinbill while Frazier had a single and drew a walk.
Southern (26-23, 14-12 MIAA) finished the regular season with a winning record for a third consecutive year. The Lions also finished above .500 in MIAA play for a second straight season.
Central Oklahoma (44-8, 23-3) finished runner-up in the regular-season conference standings behind champions Washburn (42-11, 24-2). Rogers State (43-9, 20-6), Missouri Western (27-20, 17-9) and Northeastern State (28-23, 16-10) rounded out the top five teams.
UCO 6, MSSU 1
Southern totaled nine hits in the game but stranded seven runners on the base paths as UCO starter Kylee Lynch, one of the top pitchers in the conference, rolled to her 23rd victory of the season.
Lynch tossed a complete game and limited MSSU to one earned run while striking out three batters and walking two.
The Bronchos (44-8, 23-3) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Lions got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Josie Tofpi drove in Yazmin Vargas on an RBI groundout to third base to trim the deficit to four runs.
UCO added an insurance run in the top of the fifth to bring the game to its eventual final score.
Adrianna Young and Ashlynn Williams finished with two hits apiece to pace the MSSU offense. Wade had a double, while Vargas, Tofpi, Kara Amos and Frazier each singled.
For the Bronchos, Shayla Harper finished 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Tarin Dubler finished 3 for 4, and Amelya Huggins and Korbyn Skipworth tallied two hits apiece.
Avery Tallman started for MSSU and was charged with the loss after surrendering five earned runs and seven hits while striking out a pair in 2 1/3 innings of work. Kara Amos allowed one earned run and four hits while fanning two in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
UCO 4, MSSU 0
Central Oklahoma starter Bailey McKittrick tossed a complete-game shutout as she limited Southern two just three hits in the twinbill finale.
UCO had one-run showings in the first, second, sixth and seventh innings as it amassed nine hits for the game. Jacee Minter finished 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Shayla Harper went 2 for 4 with two doubles. Lexy Dobson and Mikayla Rutland drove in one run apiece.
Amos, Tofpi and Wade led MSSU at the plate with one single apiece.
Bailey Lacy was charged with the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits in six innings. Amos tossed one scoreless inning in relief.
The MIAA tournament will run Wednesday through Saturday at UCO’s Gerry Pinkston Stadium in Edmond. The first-round winner on Wednesday between MSSU and Rogers State will take on the victor between second-seeded UCO and seventh-seeded Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.