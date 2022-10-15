WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern football team drove deep into Central Missouri territory late in a one-possession game, but the Lions couldn’t complete the comeback in an eventual 20-17 loss to the Mules on Saturday inside Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Southern (4-3, 4-3 MIAA) got a touchdown pass from Dawson Herl to Jaedon Stoshak as Stoshak caught six passes for 91 yards and Herl was 13 of 25 for 166 yards. Nathan Glades ran 16 times for 105 yards, while Dwayne Lawson added a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, Richard Jordan Jr. had 12 tackles with 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Colton Winder had 11 tackles as well as a fumble recovery. Coleman Booker added nine tackles and a forced fumble, while Jalen Dennis had an interception.
Nick Williams had a 29-yard field goal and a punt for 42 yards.
Central (2-5, 2-5 MIAA) got touchdowns from Carthage High School product Arkell Smith and Marcellous Hawkins.
Central got on the board first as the Mules intercepted a pass and drove the field, settling for an 18-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Mules added a six-yard TD run with 5:48 left in the first half to go up 10-0.
On the Lions’ ensuing possession, Southern started at its own 48-yard line and began to move. Herl hit Stoshak for 32 yards, putting the ball at the UCM 26-yard line. Glades then rushed for 22 yards on the next play to put the ball on the four-yard line. After a short pass from Herl to Willhite, Southern brought Lawson in for a direct snap to put the ball in from one yard out with 3:24 left.
The Mules took the ball and started to drive. Central got inside the Southern 31 before a holding call on the Mules pushed it back 10 yards. On the next play, Dennis intercepted a pass at the Southern one-yard line to preserve the 10-7 score at the break.
The Lions took the opening kickoff of the second half and used a 12-yard run from Glades as well as a 30-yard pass from Herl to Nick Panella to put the ball in the red zone. Williams capped the drive with a 29-yard field goal to tie the score at 10 with 9:36 left in the 3rd.
The Mules went up 20-10 in the fourth quarter before the Lions answered back with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Herl to Stoshak. During the drive, the Lions got a 14-yard run from Lawson and a 16-yard rush from Glades.
The Southern defense posted a big stop and forced a punt, resulting in a drive start at the Lions’ own 15-yard line with five minutes to go in the game. The Lions drove to the UCM 30, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Mules with 1:41 remaining.
The Lions will play host to Emporia State on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.