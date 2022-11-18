The Missouri Southern Cross Country programs will host the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on Saturday at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The men's 10k race begins at 10 a.m. with the women's 6k race starting at 11:15 a.m. Live results will be available for the meet and a link to the results can be found at mssulions.com.
The Southern men finished second in last year's event, but the Lions have won four out of their five events they've ran in this year, including the MIAA Championships two weeks ago. The Lions are ranked eighth nationally this year and No. 1 in the region. There are six total teams from the region ranked in the top-30 nationally.
Southern has qualified for the Division II National Championships in eight of the last nine years the meet has been contested. The Lions have had the individual regional champion in five of the last six championships, while winning the team championship in two of the last three years. In the last ten championships, Southern has finished lower than fourth only once and has finished third or higher in all but two of those years.
Gidieon Kimutai is looking to win his third regional championship, but Ryan Riddle is the defending individual champion. The pair finished first and second at the MIAA Championships this year.
On the women's side, there are eight nationally ranked teams coming into this year's competition, led by fifth-ranked Augustana.
The Southern women had a pair of runners earn all-MIAA status at the MIAA Championships as Lilah Genel and Kayanna Gaines picked up honorable mention status. The Lions finished sixth as a team at the MIAA Championships this year.
The top three teams from each race will automatically advance to the NCAA Division II National Championships in Seattle on Dec. 3. The top two individuals that are not part of an advancing team as well as anyone in the top-five that are not part of an advancing team will also advance. The NCAA Cross Country Committee will also choose ten at-large teams and eight individuals to fill out the championship field.
The national championships are slated for December 3 in Seattle as part of the Division II Festival. The race will be contested at Chambers Bay and hosted by the Seattle Sports Commission.
