Missouri Southern football head coach Atiba Bradley admitted on Wednesday that he wouldn’t be a popular professor if he chose that career route.
The reason? He’s a bit of a tough grader.
So when asked to grade his team’s defensive unit through the first two weeks of the season — a span that saw the Lions post the third-best scoring defense in the MIAA at 18.5 points surrendered per game — Bradley talked about the good before making it clear that there is still a desire for improvement.
“I’d probably give them a B-minus to a B-plus,” Bradley said. “I think we’re doing a nice job of swarming. I like where we’re ending up at the end of plays in terms of our run fits. The thing I’d like to see us do a better job of is, when we hit and when that first guy makes contact, that guy goes down. We’re still giving a few too many yards after contact.
“I’ll never give out an A. … But to get that B-plus, you’ve got to make all of the plays. When you get the opportunity to sack the quarterback or get a (tackle for loss), you’ve got to make it.”
Nonetheless, defense has been a strength for Southern (1-1, 1-1 MIAA) ahead of its Week 3 contest against Central Oklahoma (1-1, 1-1), which will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
On top of having the third-best scoring defense through two conference games, the Lions also rank second in the league in pass defense (127.5 ypg), second in sacks (five) and first in interceptions (three).
En route to its first win of the season last Saturday in a 30-13 triumph over Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, MSSU stymied NSU on its final three possessions with one forced punt and a pair of interceptions. Those defensive stands allowed the Lions to pull away from a 13-13 tie with 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively in the second half, we were able to get off the field on third downs and really limit drives, which gave more opportunities for our offense” Bradley said.
Even in their season opener against then-No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 1 in Joplin — a game MSSU lost 24-7 — the Lions’ defense held Harlon Hill runner-up TJ Daniels and a potent Lopers offense in check for the vast majority of the night.
It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes that Kearney was able to pull away from a 10-7 score with 14 unanswered points. However, seven of those points were surrendered by the Southern offense on an interception returned for a touchdown.
“I thought it was a big confidence (boost) for us, but the game plan was to hold them to one less point than our offense,” MSSU senior defensive lineman Solomon Garcia said. “We failed to do that job. … After that game, we sat down and said we’ve got to do better.
“We chose three words: You’ve got to commit, you’ve got to have discipline and you have to execute. So we were in the office after each practice (the following week) — 7 o’clock to 8, 8 o’clock to 9 — watching film and doing whatever we could do to get the next step in the next game.”
Senior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. leads the MSSU defense with 27 tackles and two tackles for loss. Sophomore LB Colton Winder has 12 tackles while senior LB Coleman Booker and junior DL Dylan Wright have nine tackles apiece.
Freshman LB Colton Bass and junior defensive backs Avery Bass and Dylan Bolden have each recorded one interception for the Lions.
DISH ON THE BRONCHOS
Saturday’s game will be a rematch of last year’s meeting that saw MSSU claim a 14-10 win over UCO in Edmond, Okla. It marked Bradley’s first MIAA coaching win with Southern, and it was also the Lions’ first triumph over the Bronchos since 2013.
Southern went on to finish its first full season under Bradley with a 3-8 record, marking its winningest season since 2014.
“I look back and … I knew this coming into the league: It’s hard to win,” Bradley said. “So every win becomes more and more precious, whether it’s UCO, Northwest Missouri, Lincoln. Every win is special just because they’re so hard to come by.”
The Bronchos come into this year’s meeting with a 1-1 record, having suffered a 35-0 loss to Missouri Western in their season opener before defeating Emporia State 21-13 last week. UCO is averaging 251.5 yards of total offense per game while surrendering 487 ypg to its opponents.
Quarterback Stephon Brown leads the team in rushing with 112 yards and two TDs on 27 carries. He’s also completed 26 of 38 passes for 180 yards and one TD with no interceptions.
Brown’s top target, Nasir Kemper, has hauled in nine catches for 95 yards and one TD.
Sophomore LB Connor Johnson has a team-high 13 tackles for UCO while junior LB Blake Barron and sophomore DL Noah West have recorded 11 tackles apiece. The Bronchos’ defense has generated just one takeaway on the season — an interception by sophomore DB Kobey Stephens.
Central is in its first season under Adam Dorrel, a former head coach at Northwest Missouri who led the Bearcats to national championships in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
“They’re a team that made a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2,” Bradley said of UCO. “They’re a team that reminds me of us last year, being that it’s the first year of a program kind of sorting its way through it, figuring out what type of team you have.
“We’ve got to come out and play our brand of football. We’ve got to run the ball well. We’ve got to throw the ball to the open spots when given an opportunity. Defensively, we still have to fly to the football. We have to do a really nice job of tackling this week. … We’ve just got to do us, I guess.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.