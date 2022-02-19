EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball dropped a pair of games in the Edmond Regional Festival at the University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday, falling 3-2 to Harding and 7-0 to Lubbock Christian.
The Lions fell to 3-6 in the early season. They’ll wrap up the weekend festival with a pair of games on Sunday, taking on Chadron State at 10 a.m. and then playing East Central at 2:30 p.m.
HARDING 3, MSSU 2
A tightly-contested ballgame saw MSSU tie the score in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Kristen Wade. However, Harding went on to win in walk-off fashion when Chelsea Blankenship homered to left-center field in the bottom of the seventh.
Southern drew first blood in the game on an RBI single by Ashlynn Williams in the top of the first. Harding went on to plate one run in the bottom of the first and another in the second to take its first lead at 2-1.
Harding outhit MSSU 10-8 in the game and was paced by Blankenship, who finished 2 for 3 with two RBI and a home run. Ashton Brive added two hits and drove in one run. Emma Curry logged a triple and a double.
Williams and Wade both accounted for two hits and an RBI. Williams and Leighton Withers both doubled.
Kara Amos tossed a complete game for the Lions and was charged with the loss after limiting Harding to three earned runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. She struck out four batters and walked two.
Harding reliever Abby Burch earned the win after holding MSSU scoreless and hitless in 1 1/3 innings.
LCU 7, MSSU 0
Lubbock Christian’s Maxine Valdez and Mattye Tyler pitched a shutout after limiting MSSU to a combined four hits in seven innings. Valdez struck out five batters and walked one, while Tyler fanned one and allowed no free passes.
LCU jumped out on the Lions early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and held a 6-0 advantage by the end of the third.
Brooke Makemson led the hitting for LCU, going 2 for 3 with three RBI and one home run. Savannah Wysocki logged three hits and drove in one run, while Skylar Herrera and Angela Donaldson each tallied one RBI.
Williams logged a triple for Southern, while Wade, Kayla Arzate and Tori Frazier tallied one single apiece.
Avery Tallman was charged with the loss after surrendering six earned runs and 11 hits in six complete innings. She also struck out three batters and walked one as she moved to 1-1 on the season.
