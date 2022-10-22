Northerly wind gusts reaching nearly 45 mph in the Joplin area on Saturday made it a tough day to put the football in the air at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
And the wind certainly didn’t do Missouri Southern any favors on a pivotal special teams play with under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Lions, holding a 21-17 lead at the time, faced a fourth-and-8 play from their own 8-yard line when their typically sure-footed punter, two-time MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week Nick Williams, attempted to boot the ball into the unforgiving headwind.
As if a 12th Emporia State player was on the field for the play, William’s boot barely advanced the football past the line of scrimmage before the wind held it in place and knocked it back down to the turf. The result was a 6-yard punt that set the Hornets’ offense up at the MSSU 14.
ESU capitalized four plays later on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner, and that would be enough for the Hornets to claim an eventual 24-21 victory over the Lions in their Week 8 MIAA contest at MSSU.
Southern won the coin toss at the start of the game and deferred to the second half, which led to the Lions playing against the wind for the entirety of the final quarter.
“I don’t second-guess too much, but you wonder (if you should) take the wind in the fourth and give them the ball,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “Obviously the things that are going through my head is how high-powered (ESU’s) offense is, and you just don’t want to give them extra possessions.
“But the wind was definitely a factor. … In the second half, they had a couple (short fields). Again, against an offense that good, you can’t give them short fields or they will score.”
The setback spoiled a strong showing by the Lions (4-4), who held their own against a potent ESU offense and led by as many as 11 points.
Southern finished with 299 yards of total offense while Emporia State was limited to 340, which was 123 yards fewer than its season average heading into the game.
“I’m proud of the way our guys fought,” Bradley said. “We went toe-to-toe with a very high-powered offense and probably one of the hottest teams in the league right now — them and Pittsburg State.”
The Hornets were also held to their third-lowest scoring total in a game this season — the two lowest being 13-point showings in losses to Central Oklahoma and Pittsburg State earlier in the year.
Much to do with the Emporia State offense being relatively contained was Missouri Southern’s advantage in time of possession. The Lions had possession of the football for 36 minutes, 54 seconds while ESU was limited to 23:06.
“That offense is all about possession,” Bradley said of ESU. “The more they touch the ball, the more they’re going to score, the more yards they’re going to have, the more stress they’re going to put on the defense. So it was intentional. We wanted to keep them on the sideline. For the most part, we did that.”
The last lead taken by Southern came with 48 seconds left in the third quarter when running back Nathan Glades bulldozed into the end zone on a short run to put the Lions up 21-17. The score capped a nine-play, 55-yard drive.
Following the Hornets’ go-ahead TD in the fourth, the Southern offense got two more possessions but came up empty-handed on both. The first drive went 12 yards before ending with a punt from the MSSU 37. The second started with just 12 seconds remaining and ended as the time expired after the Lions went 36 yards in two plays to the ESU 44.
The Lions forced a three-and-out on the Hornets' first drive of the day and then drew first blood with an eight-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a TD. Wide receiver Dwayne Lawson found the end zone on a 1-yard run out of the wildcat formation, giving MSSU a 7-0 lead with 8:34 showing in the first.
ESU responded with a methodical scoring drive of its own that started midway through the first quarter and ended early in the second. But after driving inside the MSSU 5, the Hornets had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Caden Dodson to trim the Southern lead to 7-3.
Southern added to its lead with just over two minutes remaining in the second thanks to a highlight-reel-worthy TD pass from Luke Sampson to Ezekiel Lang.
On fourth-and-14 from the Hornets' 21, Sampson lobbed a 50-50 ball to the end zone toward Lang, who stripped the football out of the hands of an ESU defensive back and planted both of his feet within the boundary for a 14-3 lead.
The score ended a 75-yard drive that milked over 12 minutes of game clock.
ESU went on to score two straight TDs to take its first lead, 17-14, by the 5:46-mark of the third quarter. The first score came on a short pass from Gleason to Tyler Kahmann with 43 seconds left in the second quarter. Then Gleason had another short TD pass to Varner midway through the third.
Sampson completed 6 of 9 passes for 73 yards and one TD, while Dawson Herl went 8 of 14 for 43 yards. Lang finished as MSSU’s top receiver with two catches for 47 yards and a score.
Glades paced the MSSU rushing attack with 71 yards and a TD on 20 carries.
Defensive end Solomon Garcia and linebacker Colton Winder led the Lions with 11 and nine tackles, respectively. DE Romel Readus added seven tackles and a team-high two tackles for loss.
Gleason led ESU offensively, completing 24 of 31 passes for 211 yards and three TDs. Varner hauled in two of the TD passes and finished with six catches for 33 yards. Corey Thomas had seven receptions for 57 yards.
Southern will hit the road to take on Missouri Western on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph, Mo.
