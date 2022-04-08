WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern baseball team benefitted from a grand slam by Jordan Fitzpatrick in the top of the first inning, but it was all Central Missouri from there as the MIAA-leading Mules pulled away for a 21-6 win in seven innings on Friday afternoon at Crane Stadium.
UCM, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II, improved its season record to 27-4 overall and 20-1 in MIAA play. MSSU fell to 23-13 and 13-8.
Central erupted for 21 hits in the game and scored in each of the first six innings, plating three in the first, four in the second, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
Following Fitzpatrick’s grand slam, the Lions added another run in the fourth on a solo home run by Cole Robinson to trim the UCM lead to 9-5. The MSSU scoring was capped in the sixth when Nate Mieszkowski drove in Treghan Parker on a sacrifice fly to cut the Lions’ deficit to 14-6.
Southern had seven hits in the game and was led by Mieszkowski and Robinson, who both finished 2 for 3 with one RBI. Case Tucker and Stevenson added one hit apiece.
UCM starter Collin Jones picked up the win after surrendering five earned runs and six hits while striking out seven batters in five innings of work. Relievers Conner Wolf and Ryan Lumpkin combined to limit MSSU to one earned run in the final two innings.
For Southern, Jacob Davis was charged with his first loss of the season after surrendering nine earned runs and 10 hits in three innings of work.
Scott Duensing and Jeremiah Kennedy allowed five earned runs apiece in relief before Alex Baker retired two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth.
The Mules had 10 players record at least one hit in the game. Brennen van Breusegen went a perfect 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBI, while Isaiah Pani went 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple and four RBI. John Pruhom homered and drove in two runs, and Michael Chrisman recorded a triple, two singles and a pair of RBI.
MSSU and UCM play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday at 1 p.m.
